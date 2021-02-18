The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QSR, BTBT and CLOV

NEW YORK, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares ... The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Investors Affected: April 29, 2019 - October 28, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/restaurant-brands-international-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12968&from=1

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Investors Affected: December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bit Digital, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12968&from=1

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Investors Affected: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Clover Health Investments, Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's

subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=12968&from=1

