The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PT, BLNK and RCL

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased PT securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2018 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) there were material weaknesses in Pintec's internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Investors Affected: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Blink Charging Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Investors Affected: February 4, 2020 - March 17, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Royal Caribbean misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) the Company falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; (3) the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19; and (5) the Company's ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews.

