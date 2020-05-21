The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VMW, EHTH and IQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Investors Affected : March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in VMware, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/vmware-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6750&from=1

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Investors Affected : March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in eHealth, Inc. The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6750&from=1

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

The IQ lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) iQIYI American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about March 29, 2018; or (b) iQIYI securities between March 29, 2018, and April 7, 2020.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in iQIYI, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/iqiyi-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6750&from=1

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590821/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-VMW-EHTH-and-IQ



