The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VRUS, CCXI and DNMR

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies.

Verus International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VRUS)

Investors Affected : June 17, 2019 - November 8, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Verus International, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Verus lacked the requisite resources, infrastructure and/or expertise to exploit its Big League Foods brand and its MLB license; (ii) the company's issues in production ramp-up were not fully resolved to enable the company to fulfill customer orders; (iii) as a result, the company's prospects and outlook were not as represented; (iv) the company's internal controls for financial reporting and accounting were not sufficient with specific respect to stock-based compensation and classification of equity instruments; (v) as a result, the company's financial results, outlook and prospects were materially worse than represented; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/verus-international-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16991&from=1

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Investors Affected : November 26, 2019 - May 6, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ChemoCentryx, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16991&from=1

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Investors Affected : October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Danimer Scientific, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/danimer-scientific-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16991&from=1

