The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WINS, VEL and BLNK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Investors Affected: October 31, 2018 - July 6, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ultimate repayment of the RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain; (ii) nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company's financial and operating condition; (iii) weaknesses in Wins's internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company's repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses; (iv) the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins's independent auditor foreseeably likely; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased VEL stocks pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus, as amended, issued in connection with Velocity's January 2020 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Velocity Financial, Inc. According to the filed complaint, defendants failed to disclose that, at the time of Velocity's initial public offering (the "IPO"), the Company's non-performing loans had dramatically increased in size from the figures provided in the Registration Statement and Prospectus that Velocity had issued in connection with the IPO. Further, defendants failed to provide any information to investors regarding the potential impact of the novel coronavirus on Velocity's business and operations, despite the fact that the international spread of the virus had already been confirmed at the time of the IPO. The failure to disclose the substantial and growing proportion of the Company's loans that were non-performing and/or on non-accrual status as of the IPO rendered the statements contained in the Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding the quality of the Company's loan portfolio and underwriting practices materially misleading.

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Investors Affected: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Blink Charging Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

