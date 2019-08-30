Grosjean: Haas' Melbourne spec could yet return after Monza

After experimenting with old and new specs before the summer break, the team is running the latest iteration for both Grosjean and teammate Kevin Magnussen in low-downforce configuration at both Spa and Monza.

However, Grosjean, who has always preferred the original version, says that Haas had no choice as the Spa/Monza wings could not be used on the Melbourne spec car.

“It’s not a decision, it was a no choice option,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com. “Because the low-downforce package is not runnable on the old car.

"I knew it since a long time, before Silverstone, that we had to be running the new car here and Monza, and then we can decide for the next few races.

“So it doesn’t mean that the old lady is not going to come back in the garage. Actually it’s because we didn’t have a choice, the wings don’t fit on the old car.”

Asked if he expected to see the original spec after Monza, Grosjean said: “Maybe. Singapore, let’s see how that one behaves. Russia most likely.”

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner insisted that the latest spec gave the team the best opportunity to address its problems for 2020.

“We think it’s the best going forward, to understand better what not to do for next year,” said Steiner. “That decision we just reached before the break, we met up in Maranello with the aero people and came up with this solution, that this is the best going forward, so we can learn and try to cure our problem that we’ve got.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 Joe Portlock / LAT Images

