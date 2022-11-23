Give Your Grooming Routine an Overhaul This Winter With Geologie

Oscar Hartzog
·4 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Every few years, the cold seasons make us realize that our grooming routine is not up to snuff. Our hair gets dry and frizzy, or our skin starts to crack and wrinkle with dryness, or, after taking off our layers, our pits have blasted through the morning’s deodorant. And this is natural: Our skin and hair makeup changes as we get older, meaning you should be switching up your grooming products from time to time.

If you’re in need of a grooming overhaul this season, we recommend checking out Geologie. The brand has been on a tear lately, garnering positive reviews from experts and consumers alike, and they’ve recently expanded their unisex lineup to encompass just about every product category.

The main draw with Geologie is its obsession with personalization. The brand has created an extensive quiz to determine the right products for your skin type, recurring issues, age, and budget, taking the guesswork out of building an effective bathroom cabinet.

Then there’s Geologie’s actual lineup of products. Developed with the help of a Medical Advisory Board headed up by Dr. Steve Xu, Geologie’s products are formulated with just a handful of ingredients — albeit powerful ones — so you don’t have to worry about any sneaky chemicals.

The Best Geologie Products to Try Right Now

Whether you’re in need of a haircare upgrade, a better skincare lineup, or some better body products, read on. Below, we’ve outlined some of Geologie’s latest and greatest products to pick up right now.

Bonus: use code ROLLINGSTONE20 to get 20% off Geologie products sitewide, and use code ROLLINGSTONE50 to take 50% off the brand’s 30-day personalized skincare trial set.

1. Geologie Co-Wash

geologie co-wash
geologie co-wash

Shampoo should not be used every day, as it can strip healthy oils and dry out the scalp (we’ve learned this the hard way). But, after ditching shampoo, we still needed something to wash away daily sweat and grime. That’s where Geologie’s new Co-Wash comes in. It’s a low-foam hair wash that gently cleans while moisturizing and stimulating blood flow in the scalp. Promising a consistently shiny, manageable mop, it’s a great option for fighting both cold weather frizz and overly oily hair.

Geologie Co-Wash Party Pack

Price: $57

Buy Now

2. Geologie Shampoo & Conditioner

geologie shampoo conditioner
geologie shampoo conditioner

If you’re not ready to give up shampooing and conditioning, pick up this bundle from Geologie. Loaded with oils, vitamins, and proteins such as lactic acid in the shampoo and hydrolyzed rice protein in the conditioner, both products aim to repair and rejuvenate hair instead of stripping it bare. This means less frizz on wash days and healthier growth in the long run.

Geologie Shampoo + Conditioner Bundle

Price: $57

Buy Now

3. Geologie Body Wash

geologie body wash
geologie body wash

Delivering the luxurious scents of a pricey body wash at the price point of a drugstore shower gel, this body wash is another great pick from Geologie. The bubbly wash creates an excellent lather and leaves us feeling clean, but, again, doesn’t strip skin of the oils that it needs to stay healthy. Plus, the scents (Big Sur, Hana, and Moab) are all excellent; pick up this party pack to sample them all before choosing your favorite.

Superclean Body Wash Party Pack

Price: $57

Buy Now

4. Geologie Deodorant

geologie deodorant
geologie deodorant

Most big-brand deodorants are loaded with chemicals, aluminum, and fragrances that can cause allergic reactions, which is why we like Geologie’s minimal yet effective deodorant. It uses no artificial fragrances, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, instead opting for natural ingredients to fend off odor throughout the day. And just like the body wash above, Geologie has a great selection of scents that should be sampled in a party pack first.

Geologie Deodorant Party Pack

Price: $36

Buy Now

5. Geologie Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum

geologie vitamin c
geologie vitamin c

Facial serums have blown up recently, but only a few brands are doing them right. Geologie is one such brand, with this Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum protecting skin and reducing lines and wrinkles over time. Like their other products, the serum relies on natural ingredients, such as plenty of aloe to lock in the vitamin C.

Geologie Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum

Price: $48

Buy Now

