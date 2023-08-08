Groom planning wedding wins life-changing Missouri lottery prize while buying doughnuts

While out on a doughnut run, a Missouri man won a huge lottery prize that will help fund his upcoming wedding.

The Saline County man purchased a Powerball ticket on July 19 as he bought doughnuts at Casey’s General Store in Marshall. Even more sweet than the sugary snack were the man winnings.

His ticket matched the winning numbers 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 during the July 19 drawing. It won him a $1 million Match 5 prize.

“I checked the ticket Friday after work,” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “I heard someone had bought a winning ticket from the same place I bought mine at.”

The man said he is planning on getting married soon and will use some of the winnings for his pending nuptials.

“Then we’ll take a vacation, buy a house and invest,” he said.

Odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1-in-11,688,053.

Marshall is about 90 miles east of Kansas City.

