Groom killed by lightning strike during pre-wedding photo shoot in China, officials say

A lightning strike killed a groom during a pre-wedding photo shoot in China, according to local authorities.

The groom and his fiancée were visiting the Blue Moon Valley of Yulong Snow Mountain on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to take photos before their wedding, Shandong Fire said in a news release on Aug. 25.

The Blue Moon Valley is a popular tourist destination in southern China, known for its greenery and snow-capped mountains, The South China Morning Post reported.

The couple were taking photos during a thunderstorm when a bolt of lightning struck the groom, the fire department said. Local authorities rushed to the man’s aid, an Aug. 25 news release from Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Management Committee said.

A witness captured the scene after the strike on video, The Paper reported. Heavy rain pours down on the group holding umbrellas and wearing raincoats. They huddle around what appears to be a stretcher, carrying it together.

The groom was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, The South China Morning Post reported. The Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Management Committee identified him as Ruan Moumou in the release.

Half an hour before the fatal lightning strike, the Blue Moon Valley had been placed on the second most severe warning level for thunder and lightning, according to The South China Morning Post.

The video received almost 9 million views on the Chinese social media platform Weibo as of Aug. 29.

