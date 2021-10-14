Groom-to-Be, 47, Dies Days Before Wedding After Being Struck By Car: 'He Was Full of Love'

chris goles

The family of a man who was killed in a tragic accident shortly before his wedding day is remembering him as someone who had a "bright personality and an even bigger heart."

Christopher William Goles of Washington died on Sept. 29 after he was hit by a car just three days before he and his fiancée, Shiloh Shuman, were set to exchange vows, an online tribute for the 47-year-old said. He had traveled to Spokane to help make final arrangements for the couple's big day on Oct. 2.

"Chris and Shiloh were partners and best friends, and together — with Sherman, their beloved Boston Terrier — built a beautiful life, splitting time between their home in Redmond and their beloved cabin," the obituary read. "They created wonderful memories hosting family and friends, enjoying great food, football, a big bonfire, & gazing out over the mountain river."

"Shiloh was the love of Chris' life, and his family takes comfort in knowing he was full of love, joy and anticipation at his passing," it continued.

According to the Spokane-Review, on the day of his death, Goles had been involved in a crash near Spokane International Airport and was waiting for a tow truck. When it arrived, he crossed the street to meet the driver and was hit by an oncoming car.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, telling police that they did not have time to react once Goles — who worked at ICU Medical as an Infusion Device Specialist and Field Sales Trainer — appeared in the road. The driver was not charged in the crash, the outlet reported.

Loved ones said Goles was a "talented, natural athlete, an accomplished baseball player, and a pure fan of sports," having played college baseball for the University of Washington Huskies.

"Chris had a bright personality and an even bigger heart that filled the room," the obituary said. "Chris' loyalty and love were fierce — if you were in his circle, you were seen and adored as you were, and always knew Chris was in your corner."

"He crafted his love of the movie 'Jaws' into an artform, his passion for the Huskies was undying, and he put his entire life force behind the people, teams, and pursuits that he adored," it added. "His commitment and loyalty were stalwart."

A memorial service for Goles will be held on Saturday. The family asked for memorial donations to be sent to the Seattle Humane.