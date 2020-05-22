Gronk reenacts Brady 'crying' on the phone for him to come to Tampa Bay

Superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night and did a very dramatic reenactment of the phone call in which his former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady convinced him to come out of retirement and join him in Tampa Bay.

After 20 seasons and six Super Bowl championships with New England, Brady announced in March that he was taking his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk, who won three of those Super Bowls with Brady, spent last season in retirement. He told Corden that his body and mind had been taking a beating his whole life, but after taking last year to heal, he was ready to come back, also stating that he never felt fully retired.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gronk said he called Brady and was just “teasing with him” about Tampa Bay when, if Gronk is to be believed, Brady made it painfully obvious that he wanted to play together again.

“All of a sudden he screams on the phone, ‘Rob, I just want you to come back and play with me!’ And I was like, ‘Oh alright, alright. I’ll come back then, Tom. No problem,’” Gronk said in his characteristically playful way. “He was crying like, ‘Oh my God. Please come back.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you just missed me that much.’ So I had to come back.”

Gronk was still under contract with New England, but was traded, along with a 7th round pick, to Tampa Bay for a 4th rounder.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.

Watch Lisa Kudrow hilariously botch a classic Beastie Boys song:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.