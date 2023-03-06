Groin issue forces Nortje out of South Africa's Test squad

Anrich Nortje has been released from South Africa's squad ahead of the second Test against West Indies due to a groin issue.

Paceman Nortje took 6-84 as the Proteas claimed an 87-run victory in the first Test of the two-match series at Centurion.

However, the 29-year-old will not feature at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg after he after experienced what South Africa described as "mild groin discomfort" during the first Test.

South Africa have not called up a replacement for Nortje, who has taken 70 wickets in the longest format since making his debut in October 2019.

The second Test starts on Wednesday, with three ODIs and as many T20Is to follow.