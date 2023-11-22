Which grocery stores in the Triangle are open on Thanksgiving day? Here’s a list.

Here’s what to know about which grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed or operating under limited hours for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Which grocery stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

These grocery stores will be closed all day on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23:

Walmart

Costco

Sam’s Club

BJ’s

Target

Publix

Lidl

Aldi

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

These grocery stores will have adjusted hours for Thanksgiving:

Food Lion : Stores close 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter : Stores close at 2 p.m.

Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m.

Lowe’s Foods : Stores close 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market : Open with limited hours.

Sprouts : Stores close 2 p.m.

Whole Foods: Hours vary by store. Call ahead or check the store locator page on Whole Foods’ website.

Are pharmacies open on Thanksgiving?

CVS and Walgreens stores will be closed, with the exception of 24-hour locations.

CVS : There are three 24-hour locations in Raleigh, located on Capital Boulevard, New Bern Avenue and Landmark Drive. Search at cvs.com/store-locator.

Walgreens: There are three 24-hour locations in and near the Triangle, located in Durham, Clayton and Fuquay-Varina. Search at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Seriously, don’t wash your turkey (and other food safety tips for Thanksgiving)

Go west, tree chopper. Here are the best Christmas fir farms in the NC mountains