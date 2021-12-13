All The Grocery Stores That Will Stay Open This Christmas
Hi! Merry (almost) Christmas! You totally forgot to buy something essential for your feast, didn't you? I bet you forgot the Rumchata for your spiked hot cocoa! Ugh.
Not to worry. Though there aren't many grocery stores open on Christmas Day, plenty of convenience stores and pharmacies will be. That said, be sure to call ahead, as different locations' hours that day may vary and can change—not to mention, this year's openings may look very different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Good luck!
Grocery And Convenience Stores That Are Open On Christmas
7Eleven: Most locations are open 24 hours, though Christmas might affect this
Acme: Stores are typically open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., though the holiday might impact this
CVS: Most locations are open but with reduced hours on the holiday
Giant: Most stores are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rite-Aid: Most locations open with varying hours by location
Safeway: Most locations open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but not all of them
Sheetz: Open 24 hours, though some locations may close
Speedway: Most locations open 24 hours
Wawa: Most locations open 24 hours
Grocery Stores That Are Closed On Christmas
Aldi
Costco
Hy-Vee
Publix
Sam's Club
Stew Leonard's
Stop & Shop
Target
Trader Joe's
Walmart
Wegmans
Whole Foods
