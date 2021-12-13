All The Grocery Stores That Will Stay Open This Christmas

Hi! Merry (almost) Christmas! You totally forgot to buy something essential for your feast, didn't you? I bet you forgot the Rumchata for your spiked hot cocoa! Ugh.

Not to worry. Though there aren't many grocery stores open on Christmas Day, plenty of convenience stores and pharmacies will be. That said, be sure to call ahead, as different locations' hours that day may vary and can change—not to mention, this year's openings may look very different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Good luck!

Grocery And Convenience Stores That Are Open On Christmas

7Eleven: Most locations are open 24 hours, though Christmas might affect this

Acme: Stores are typically open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., though the holiday might impact this

CVS: Most locations are open but with reduced hours on the holiday

Giant: Most stores are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rite-Aid: Most locations open with varying hours by location

Safeway: Most locations open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but not all of them

Sheetz: Open 24 hours, though some locations may close

Speedway: Most locations open 24 hours

Wawa: Most locations open 24 hours

Grocery Stores That Are Closed On Christmas

Aldi

Costco

Hy-Vee

Publix

Sam's Club

Stew Leonard's

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

You Might Also Like