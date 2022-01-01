Grocery stores open New Year's Day: Hours for Wegmans, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Whole Foods and more
Need a cup of sugar or a gallon of milk? Aspirin for a hangover? A quick dash to the grocery store won't be a headache like Christmas when most stores were closed.
More national chains are swinging open their doors on New Year's Day, which is also National Hangover Day.
But a word of caution: Don't ring in the new year with an impromptu shopping expedition without first checking your grocery store's hours.
Some stores will have shortened hours and some major retailers – including Aldi, Trader Joe's, Costco and Sam's Club – will be closed Saturday. Drugstore chains including CVS and Walgreens will be open, along with convenience stores.
New Year's Day grocery store hours
Check with your closest location to confirm hours as hours may vary. Curbside pickup hours also may be different from store hours.
Acme New Year's Day hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
More information: Acmemarkets.com
Albertsons New Year's Day hours
Hours: Check for adjusted hours or closures at some locations New Year's Day.
More information: Albertsons.com
Aldi closed New Year's Day
Hours: Closed on New Year's Day.
More information: Aldi.us
BJ's Wholesale Club New Year's Day hours
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year's Day
More information: Bjs.com
Costco closed New Year's Day
Hours: Closed New Year's Day.
More information: Costco.com/warehouse-locations
Fresh Market New Year's Day hours
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
More information: Thefreshmarket.com
Giant Food New Year's Day hours
Hours: Regular hours Saturday for New Year's Day.
More information: Giantfood.com
Giant Eagle New Year's Day hours
Hours: Closing at 5 p.m. Saturday.
More information: Gianteagle.com
Harris Teeter New Year's Day hours
Hours: Normal hours.
More information: Harristeeter.com
H-E-B New Year's Day hours
Hours: Regular hours.
More information: Heb.com
Hy-Vee New Year's Day hours
Hours: Vary, but most open normal hours.
More information: Hy-vee.com
Instacart hours for New Year's Day
Hours: Regular hours.
More information: Instacart.com
Jewel-Osco New Year's Day hours
Hours: Regular hours Saturday.
More information: Jewelosco.com
King Soopers New Year's Day hours
Hours: Varies. Some stores will close early.
More information: Kingsoopers.com
Kroger New Year's Day hours
Hours: Varies. Some stores will close early.
More information: Kroger.com
Meijer New Year's Day hours
Hours: Regular
More information: Meijer.com
Publix New Year's Day hours
Hours: Hours vary Saturday by division. Stores in the Jacksonville and Lakeland division close at 7 p.m., stores in the Miami division at 8 p.m. and stores in the Atlanta and Charlotte division close at 9 p.m.
More information: Publix.com
Ralphs' New Year's Day hours
Hours: Varies. Most pharmacies closed.
More information: Ralphs.com
Safeway New Year's Day hours
Hours: Check for adjusted hours or closures at some locations New Year's Day.
More information: Safeway.com
Sam's Club closed New Year's Day
Hours: Closed New Year's Day.
More information: Samsclub.com
Shipt New Year's Day hours
Hours: Vary
More information: Shipt.com
Sprouts New Year's Day hours
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
More information: Sprouts.com
Target New Year's Day hours
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
More information: Target.com
Trader Joe's closed New Year's Day
Hours: Closed on New Year's Day.
More information: Traderjoes.com
Walmart New Year's Day hours
Hours: Regular hours, which for most stores is 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
More information: Walmart.com
Wegmans New Year's Day hours
Hours: Stores open 6 a.m. New Year's Day except for a Brooklyn store that opens at 7 a.m.
More information: Wegmans.com
Whole Foods New Year's Day hours
Hours: Vary, but many stores open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday with some stores closing later.
More information: Wholefoodsmarket.com
Winn-Dixie New Year's Day hours
Hours: Normal hours New Year's Day.
More information: Winndixie.com
More grocery store hours for New Year's
Bashas: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year's Day.
Cub Foods: Varies.
Dillons: Varies.
Food Lion: Varies.
Ingles: Regular hours.
Lidl: Most stores closed New Year's Day except for New York stores that are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lowes Foods: Regular hours.
Natural Grocers: Closed on New Year's Day.
Price Rite: Normal hours on New Year’s Day.
Save A Lot: Varies.
Save Mart: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Shaw's: Close at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ShopRite: Hours vary.
Smart & Final: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
Stop & Shop: Regular hours Saturday.
Tom Thumb: Regular hours.
Tops Friendly Markets: Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. or regular hours New Year’s Day.
Vons: Varies.
Weis Markets: Regular hours Saturday.
WinCo Foods: Regular hours.
New Year's Day grocery stores closed
Lidl: Most stores are closed but New York Lidl stores will be open.
New Year's convenience stores open
The following chains have locations open both Friday and Saturday. Hours can vary.
ARKO Corp convenience stores (Brands include E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry)
EG America (includes Cumberland Farms, KwikShop, QuikStop and Turkey Hill)
