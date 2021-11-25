What grocery stores are open Thanksgiving? Wegmans, Kroger, Safeway, Whole Foods have limited hours

If you forget a key Thanksgiving ingredient or need a gallon of milk, don’t despair.

Some grocery stores, drugstore chains and most large convenience stores will be open for last-minute errands Thursday.

But shoppers, beware. More stores will be closed Thanksgiving than in past years and those stores that are open will be operating with reduced hours. Walmart and Target, which for years opened on the holiday for Black Friday sales, are closed and reopen Friday.

Because of state laws, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores also will be closed. Stores in some areas also have varied hours because of county or municipal laws.

Several restaurants also are closed on Thanksgiving. (See the list of who is open and who is closed here.)

If you are looking for cranberry sauce, you might have difficulty finding it.

This holiday season, thanks to supply chain issues, many products are harder to stock and some supermarkets don't have enough cranberry sauce.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Publix, which is closed Thursday, started limiting purchases of canned cranberry sauce and some other products including jarred gravy and canned pie filling.

Thanksgiving grocery store hours 2021

Not all locations of the following chains will be open Thursday and hours can vary. To be on the safe side check with stores before heading out. The majority of pharmacies are closed.

Acme Market: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., all pharmacies are closed.

Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours.

Bashas' Supermarkets: Open until 3 p.m.

Dillons: Open until 3 p.m.

Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 4 p.m.

Fred Meyer: Open until 3 p.m.

The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Yes! We're open 7 am until 3 pm on Thanksgiving. On Friday, 11/26, we return to normal hours. Thanks for being our guest! — The Fresh Market (@TheFreshMarket) November 17, 2021

Fresh Thyme: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Giant Company: Open until 2 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed all day.

Giant Food: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Most pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2 p.m.

H-E-B: 6 a.m. to noon

Hy-Vee: Varies but most stores close early.

King Soopers: All stores open until 4 p.m. Most pharmacies closed.

Kroger: Open until 5 p.m.

Meijer: Stores open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ralphs: Most stores open until 10 p.m.

Safeway: Varies.

Save A Lot: Varies.

Smart & Final: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Connecticut, New Jersey and New York stores open until 3 p.m. Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores are closed.

Tops: Open until 4 p.m.

Wegmans: Most locations open until 4 p.m. but Massachusetts stores will be closed.

Whole Foods Market: Varies. Many stores open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WinCo Foods: Stores close at 3 p.m.

Kroger stores are open on Thanksgiving.

Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving 2021

Gas stations, drugstores open Thanksgiving

Many gas station convenience stores will be open normal hours Thursday. Check with your store before heading out. Because of state laws, expect Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

7-Eleven

Bass Pro Shops: Open 9 a.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela's: Open 9 a.m.

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Most stores will be open with shorter hours.

Family Dollar: Most stores will be open with shorter hours.

GameStop: Varies, not all locations are open but some are open 5 to 9 p.m.

Gopuff

Instacart

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop

Love's Travel Stops

Pilot Flying J

Rite Aid: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Sheetz

Shipt

TravelCenters of America

Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

Wawa

More stores: Smaller chains and local stores may also be open on Thanksgiving. Some will post special hours on social media.

