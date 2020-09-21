Wegmans, Whole Foods, and Other Grocery Stores That Will Stay Open This Thanksgiving

From Delish

You know what happens to the best-laid plans, right? They go awry. Meaning that Thanksgiving shopping list you triple-checked actually had something missing—and you probably won't notice it until the morning of the holiday. Luckily, a whole slew of supermarket chains have bet on the fact that you'll do just that, and they're keeping their doors open for last-minute purchases.

Hours are subject to change regionally, especially given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so be sure to call your closest location before running out. Here's a general guide to the grocery stores you can count on come Thanksgiving day—and the ones that won't be open, including some that are closing down for the holiday for the first time in years.

View photos Photo credit: Allie Folino More

P.s. Not up for cooking this year? These fast food joints will stay open on Thanksgiving, and you can sit down for a meal at these restaurants on Turkey Day, too.

Grocery Stores That Are Open On Thanksgiving

Acme Markets: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Albertson's: Some stores open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Some stores open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cub Foods: Most stores should be open 24 hours that day.

Most stores should be open 24 hours that day. Fairway Market: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Food Lion: All stores open regular hours.

All stores open regular hours. The Fresh Market: All stores open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All stores open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hannaford: Some stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Some stores are closed.)

Some stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Some stores are closed.) Harris Teeter: All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. H-E-B: All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hy-Vee: Some stores close at 2 p.m.

Some stores close at 2 p.m. Kroger: Many stores open 24 hours. Some stores open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Many stores open 24 hours. Some stores open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ralphs: Most stores open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Most stores open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Rite Aid: Most stores open. Call for hours.

Most stores open. Call for hours. Safeway: All stores open. Call for hours.

All stores open. Call for hours. Save Mart: Most stores should be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most stores should be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sprouts Farmers Market: All stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop & Shop: Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey stores open until 5 p.m.

Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey stores open until 5 p.m. Wegmans: Most stores open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Massachusetts locations will remain closed.

Most stores open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Massachusetts locations will remain closed. Whole Foods: Many stores open 7 a.m., closing as early as 2 p.m. Call for hours.

Many stores open 7 a.m., closing as early as 2 p.m. Call for hours. Winn-Dixie: Many (but not all!) stores should be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.





Grocery Stores That Are Closed On Thanksgiving

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Giant Eagle

Publix

Sam's Club

Save Mart

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

You Might Also Like