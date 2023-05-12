Grocery Store Tortilla Chips, Ranked

Claudia Totir - Getty Images



Crispy, crunchy, salty! There is nothing quite like bursting into a bag of your favorite tortilla chips.They go great with dips, handcrafted guacamole, and homemade salsa. They even pair perfectly with burrito bowls and tacos. Whether you have your favorite go-to brand or are looking to try something different, here are ten different kinds of tortilla chips to add to your grocery cart the next time you go grocery shopping.

10. 365 by Whole Foods Market Yellow Corn Tortilla Rounds, Salted

If you like a round tortilla chip to give you more real estate for all of that delicious dipping, try Yellow Corn Tortilla Rounds from 365 by Whole Foods Market. USDA organic, these tortilla chips are the perfect last-minute addition to any backyard BBQ or summer pool party.

Whole Foods

9. Beanitos

If you prefer the crunch of tortilla chips without the corn, try a bag of Beanitos. Made from whole beans like black beans and great northern beans, these tortilla chips are full of fiber and include five grams of plant-based protein along with antioxidants. No added preservatives. Just the beauty and benefits of beans.

Beanito's/Amazon

8. Hippeas Tortilla Chips

Crazy for chickpeas? Then you will enjoy them in a bag of Hippeas Tortilla Chips. Available in delicious flavors like Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar, Rockin’ Ranch, Sea Salt, Lime, and Straight Up Sea Salt, these chickpea-inspired tortilla chips will be one of your new favorite summertime snacks.

Hippeas

7. From the Ground Up Tortilla Chips

Up your snack game with a plant-based twist when you buy a bag of From the Ground Up Tortilla Chips. Made from a combination of cauliflower, sea salt, and a vegetable blend of beets, broccoli, carrots, celery seed, garlic, parsley, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes, these tortilla chips are so good, they can be enjoyed on their own or with your favorite dip, guacamole, or salsa.

From the Ground Up

6. Trader Joe's Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips

Looking for a creative way to sneak more veggies into your daily diet? Opt for a bag of Trader Joe’s Veggie and Flaxseed Tortilla Chips. Made with carrots, garlic, onion, red beets, spinach, and tomatoes, flaxseeds add an addictively delicious crunch to each chip.

Trader Joe's/Amazon

5. Mission Tortilla Chips

This may surprise you, but Mission Tortilla Chips are a great option when it comes to tortilla chip brands. Packed in their traditional brown bag, these crunchy tortilla chips are available in a variety of shapes. Choose from circular rounds, signature strips, tasty triangles, or thin and crispy. They also offer an organic line. Even their classic line of tortilla chips is made with minimal ingredients, only corn masa flour, oil, sea salt, and water, so even if you don’t opt for the organic option, you are still getting a great chip that is made without artificial fillers. Only minimal ingredients each and every time.

Mission Foods

4. Late July Tortilla Chips

They say corn should be knee-high by the fourth of July, so it makes sense why Late July Tortilla Chips would be a tasty tortilla chip option for your next summer party. Whether you are looking for something that is boldly flavored or perfect for dipping, Late July has an array of tortilla chip options to choose from including multi-grain and restaurant-style varieties

Late July

3. Siete Foods

Going grain-free? Do not sacrifice that irresistible tortilla chip crunch. Instead, grab a bag (or two) of Siete Foods Tortilla Chips. Available in ridiculously fun flavors like Chipotle BBQ, Churro, Fuego, Jalapeño Lime, Lime, Nacho, Ranch, and Sea Salt, there is a flavor for everyone.

Siete Food

2. Trader Joe's Organic Yellow Tortilla Chip Rounds

If you need yet another reason to love Trader Joe’s, add this item to your list - Trader Joe’s Organic Yellow Tortilla Chip Rounds. Made with super simple ingredients, this bag is big enough for your next backyard BBQ with family, friends, and neighbors and pairs perfectly with your favorite dips.

Trader Joe's

1. Garden of Eatin' Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

Hands down one of the best tortilla chip brands on grocery store shelves is Garden of Eatin’ Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. Made with organic golden yellow kernels, these wholesome corn tortilla chips are deliciously dippable and are loaded with an authentic corn taste. The perfect combination of crispiness and flavor, Garden of Eatin’ Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips take good old chips and dip to a delicious new level.

Garden of Eatin'

