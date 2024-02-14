Grocery Shoppers Love These 5 Aldi Items, According to the 2024 Product of the Year Awards

Did your favorites make the list?

Each year, the Product of the Year Awards help determine the best products to use in our home. These include anything from food items to personal hygiene products, household goods, and more.

With American shoppers looking for ways to save more than ever these days, it’s no wonder the popular grocery chain Aldi took home five wins, with favorite finds to help make cooking easier and eating more enjoyable.

What Are the Product of the Year Awards?

Known as the “largest consumer-voted awards program in the country,” the Product of the Year Awards is a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers, alongside the consumer research company Kantar, with a focus on the most innovative products within 46 different categories.



Voted by shoppers for shoppers, the results of this survey help weed through the abundance of offerings found in stores and online so Americans can select quality items that are a good value for their money. Aldi was recognized with top honors in five categories this year for products fans can't get enough of.

Bread: Aldi-Exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf

A good loaf of bread can make a meal (or a killer sandwich) and Aldi got it right with its award-winning Specialty Selected Sliced Italian Loaf. Coming in on top in the bread category, this loaf is made of three simple ingredients (flour, water, and salt), and doesn’t include any preservatives or artificial flavors.

Cooking Essentials: Aldi-Exclusive Simply Nature Spray Oil

Using a cooking spray is a must if you want to prevent food from sticking to your pans. There are many different cooking sprays out there, but the one that won this year’s award is Aldi’s Simply Nature Spray Oil. You have your choice Avocado Oil Cooking Spray, Non-GMO Olive Oil Cooking Spray, and Non-GMO Grapeseed Oil Cooking Spray, all available to use over medium to high heat so your pan and your food don't start to smoke.

Juice: Aldi-Exclusive Nature’s Nectar OJ Brands

There is nothing like sinking your teeth into a freshly ripened piece of fruit unless you have a glass of juice that tastes just like the real thing. Aldi has a whole line of these fruity, thirst-quenching juices thanks to its Nature's Nectar brand, and shoppers agree it's the best there is. Grab a gallon of regular OJ or Peach Mango OJ next time you're in the store.

Pasta: Aldi-Exclusive Priano Hearty Ravioli

A quick and easy comfort meal is what we all want after a long day, especially when we don’t have to spend a lot of time in the kitchen making it. Aldi gets the job done thanks to its wide selection of ready-to-cook ravioli from its Priano label, which includes portobello mushrooms or butternut squash that will get dinner on the table in five minutes.

Wine: Aldi-Exclusive Belletti Prosecco

If you’re looking for some bubbly to help celebrate a special occasion (or just because) but don’t want to spend a lot on a bottle, prosecco is a solid alternative to Champagne. Shoppers love Aldi's exclusive Belletti Prosecco label. This dry sparkling wine is light and crisp with fruity notes, making it an enjoyable sip for a variety of taste preferences.

