Grocery shop, Prime supermarket in Jalan Besar added to places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE — Two more public places visited by confirmed COVID-19 cases were listed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (16 June).

The places are Sri Murugan Trading, a grocery shop, in Syed Alwi Road and Prime supermarket in King George's Avenue.

The MOH also added another date to Sheng Siong Supermarket at New World Centre, which was included in the list on Monday.

Persons who visited these places at the following times and dates should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms such as cough, sore throat and runny nose, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history, the MOH advised.

“There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection,” it added.

The list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period.

The MOH on Tuesday confirmed 151 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the total number of cases to 40,969.

