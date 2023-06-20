Microwave meals surge in popularity as families struggle to cut costs

Grocery shopping

Households are swapping homemade dinners for microwave ready-meals as they battle to cut soaring grocery and energy bills, data shows.

Meals prepared using a microwave grew by 8pc in the 12 weeks to June 11 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to figures from Kantar. Meanwhile, its survey found that 4pc fewer meals were made using the oven.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kantar analyst Fraser McKevitt said: “We also saw a reduction in hob use and a rise in food prepared with toasters and grills.”

It comes as families battle to cut their energy bills and grocery costs. Microwaves use significantly less energy to run than ovens, as they do not use energy to heat the air around the food, but heat the food itself and are turned on for less time.

The up front cost of ready meals can often be cheaper than buying ingredients to cook from fresh, particularly if households are only cooking for themselves and not saving leftovers.

A ready meal for one of spaghetti bolognese at a major supermarket, for example, costs ‎£3.00, whereas to buy the basic ingredients to make that dish from scratch would cost around ‎£3.89 at the same supermarket – but would make around four to six portions.

Mr McKevitt said: “People are thinking more and more about what they eat and how they cook as the cost of living crisis takes its toll on traditional behaviours. The most prominent change we’ve seen is that people are preparing simpler dishes with fewer ingredients.”

The findings came as Kantar released figures showing food prices increased at their slowest monthly pace this year in a sign that grocery inflation is easing.

Grocery price inflation stood at 16.5pc for the four weeks to June 11, the lowest level this year but still the sixth highest monthly figure since 2008.

Almost seven in 10 households are either “extremely” or “very worried” about rising food and drink prices, the market researcher said.

Shoppers have turned to value ranges as food prices rise, with total spending on supermarket’s cheaper own label lines rising by 41pc compared to last year.

Mr McKevitt said: “This is the lowest rate of grocery price inflation we’ve seen in 2023, which will be a relief to shoppers and retailers.

“But prices rising at 16.5pc isn’t something to celebrate and it’s still the sixth highest monthly figure in the past 15 years.

“Price rises are now being compared to the increasing rate of grocery inflation seen last summer, which means that it should continue to fall in the coming months, a welcome result for everyone.”

It comes amid growing pressure on supermarkets to cut prices more quickly, amid fears food inflation may not abate before the end of the year.

Downing Street had been considering introducing a cap on prices, the Telegraph revealed last month, although those plans have since been scrapped following a supermarket backlash.

Many of the major supermarkets have cut prices in recent months following a fall in wholesale prices, although shoppers are still facing steeper costs than this time last year for most household staples.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy has said that customers should not expect prices to return to where they were two years ago, given wages had surged since then and would not come down. However, he said Britain was past the peak of inflation.

Has there been a shift in how you prepare food in your household due to rising food prices? Share your experiences in the comments section below