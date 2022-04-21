Grocery prices are up almost 8%. Here’s where to get food assistance in southwest IL

Food insecurity rates have spiked in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic as the country entered a recession and unemployment rates increased. Grocery product inflation has also posed a challenge to food security, as the food prices were 7.9% higher in February 2022 than the previous year.

There’s a slightly higher percentage of Belleville residents living in poverty, 11.9%, than the national average of 11.4%. The national poverty rate increased by one percentage point in 2020 from 2019, the first increase after five annual declines.

Feeding America estimates, based on data from 2019, there are 27,690 people experiencing food insecurity in St. Clair County. There’s a variety of resources available in the metro-east to assist those who are struggling with food insecurity.

Here’s a list of metro-east food pantry programs and how to receive assistance, donate and volunteer.

Community Interfaith Food Pantry

This food bank serves residents of Belleville, Swansea and part of Shiloh: zip codes 62220 through 62226. Patrons are asked to prove their income once per year and bring proof of Illinois residency to each visit. Those who qualify can receive one week of food assistance each 30 days.

Families are given three days of breakfasts, lunches and dinners, as well as grocery items for the week. When available, a family usually receives milk, eggs, bread, soup, vegetables, meat, toilet paper, corn muffin mix and crackers.

To request something specific, you can bring a list of up to 12 items and the pantry will try to accommodate.

The pantry is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Saturdays. To help support the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, you can donate, volunteer or call 618-355-9199 to discuss the possibility of organizing a food drive.

Union UMC’s Food Pantry

This pantry is located in the office area of Union United Methodist Church. It is open from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays, and food is distributed to local families in need, regardless of religious affiliation.

Story continues

A wide variety of canned and dried foods is available, along with hot dogs, hamburgers and bread. To donate food goods or diapers, contact the church at 618-233-6375.

Mascoutah Food Pantry

Mascoutah’s food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays and located at 17 West Main St. in Mascoutah.

Call 618-566-2355 about donations.

Here’s 4 spots where you can buy fresh local produce in Belleville this spring

Cosgrove’s Daily Soup Kitchen

The Daily Soup Kitchen has served the metro-east for more than 30 years and provides a free meal at noon six days per week all year. An average of 200 to 300 meals are served daily.

The soup kitchen is located within the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at 8800 West Main St. in Belleville.

The church also runs a mobile soup bus program that includes two renovated school buses that visit neighborhoods to provide free meals. This program feeds an average of 80 people per night, or 17,000 hot meals each year.

O’Fallon Community Food Pantry

The O’Fallon Community Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. It is located at 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon.

The pantry serves residents of O’Fallon and Shiloh in the 62269 zip code. A family is eligible for food assistance once every 30 days, and photo ID and a proof of address are required each visit. Available items include canned goods, meat, milk, eggs and personal hygiene items. The pantry served 9,103 patrons in 2019.

Monetary donations can be made online, and donations of items such as pasta, breakfast cereal, personal hygiene products and plastic or paper grocery bags can be dropped off during regular hours.

Volunteers are welcome regardless of how often they would like to work, and they fill clients’ food orders, restock the pantry and help sort food drive collections the second Saturday in May and the third Saturday in November.

Contact the food pantry at 618-624-7040 or email info@ofallonfoodpantry.org for information about volunteering or making a donation.

Collinsville Food Pantry

Food assistance is available for Collinsville residents at 201 East Church St. in Collinsville. Patrons can receive food up to two times per month, as long as there are at least nine days between visits.

The pantry functions as a free shop where clients can take what they need, and it’s open from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, as well as 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The pantry also advertises several “Blessing Boxes” where you can take and give items.

MANNA Food Pantry

Church of the Living God operates Metro Area Necessary Nutritional Assistance, or MANNA, a mobile food pantry in Fairview Heights. The program serves more than 200 families each month.

Call 618-394-8901 to donate or discuss volunteer opportunities.

The Salvation Army St. Clair County

The Salvation Army in St. Clair County is located at 20 Glory Place in Belleville. It offers shelf-stable pantry items, bread, cereal, meat and other household necessities.

The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays.

Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank

The Food and Clothing Bank is located at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Food and Clothing House at 1050 N. State St.

Freeburg’s assistance program offers assistance to income-qualifying residents in the Freeburg High School District (Freeburg, Smithton, Floraville, Paderborn, St. Libory and Fayetteville). The income guidelines are based on family size. A family of four would qualify for food assistance if they made $2,937 or less per month.

The clothing service offers free used clothing, shoes and linens. Clothing is available at the pantry or at the clothing sale held from 9 to 11 a.m. the fourth Friday of the month. It is open to the public. Clothing donations can be left any time at the drop box in the front of the building.

The food pantry is open the first and second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 4 p.m. and the third Thursday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. Eligible patrons may receive food assistance once per month, and they should apply in person and bring proof of income and residency.

Emergency food orders can be made regardless of income. Anyone in need can call 618-539-5744, 618-539-3306 or 618-539-5427.

Cahokia Community Basket

Cahokia Community Basket serves all St. Clair County residents. It is open from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays and located at 300 Annunciation Court in Cahokia.

The pantry’s point of contact is Jill Jackson, who can be reached at 618-606-0829.

Know of a metro-east food pantry that’s not on this list? Please email mhoward@bnd.com to share information about the program.