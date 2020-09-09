Grocery Innovations Canada 2020 is going virtual

Your Virtual Gateway onto Canada’s Grocery Shelves

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grocery industry’s annual trade show and conference is going virtual with Grocery Innovations Canada LIVE @ HOME October 27, 28, 29, 2020! The inaugural GIC LIVE @ HOME recognizes the heart of innovation that is integral to grocery, and is the first-of-its-kind virtual trade show and conference designed to bring the grocery business the opportunity to gather again safely at a time when the sector is being reshaped. The virtual platform will bring together customers and sector stakeholders from all around the globe and provide a way for both small and large face-to-face meetings, networking and relationships to take place using ground-breaking technology.



GIC LIVE @ HOME’s biggest draw is the ability to offer a premium experience that is affordable and accessible from any home or office desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone. There is no travel, or hotel fees for your teams, no stress, no borders to cross, and no lost time away from the office. Retailers will enjoy free access to the trade show, while rates for exhibitors’ virtual booths reflect the accessible, and value-added philosophy of the event.

Exhibitors will be able to work with their account manager to design their immersive and engaging booth, with the well-proven technology. Truly reflecting the event’s theme, “A World of Opportunities. More Trade. More Tastes. More Trends.” both local and international exhibitors will be able to engage with retailers from around the world with a simple click, while engaging in virtual live chats in over 100 languages! No downloads of apps or additional software necessary.

This pioneering event will resemble our real physical event, while providing even more engagement opportunities complete with keynotes, workshops, trade show, Interac Insights & Innovations hub (immersive engagement area). The trade show booth isn’t a one-dimensional image on your screen, in fact it’s a virtual experience where attendees will be able to immerse themselves in exhibitors’ curated environments showcasing their latest products and services, and where sales can directly take place. Digital samples and swag bags will also be made available. Online retailers and buyers from around the world will access videos, download sales sheets and information, and chat with vendors live, in a multitude of languages. When not exploring the trade show, online visitors can attend keynotes and presentations from leading experts in the virtual auditorium and breakout rooms, both live and on-demand.

GIC LIVE @ HOME is a three-day live event scheduled for October 27, 28, 29, 2020 – and part of the industry’s Grocery Week. Supported by a unique 30-day follow-up showcase after the live event, all exhibitor virtual booths will remain open and active for 30 days and will be available online 24 hours per day. During that period, delegates to the event can access materials and exhibitors can continue to receive visitors across the entire period.

With commitments already from leading retailers and suppliers to bringing their buying and decision makers to the event, GIC LIVE @ HOME is the grocery’s must-attend virtual event. Go to: www.GroceryInnovations.com

