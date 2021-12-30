Grocery chain Hy-Vee’s armed retail security force planned to expand to Kansas City

Shoppers at Kansas City area Hy-Vee grocery stores may soon see new employees strolling the aisles — carrying a badge and a gun.

The grocery chain on Wednesday unveiled plans for its own retail security force that will be put into practice across eight states where stores are located. Security employees are to be trained under a company policy developed alongside others with a background in law enforcement, the company said in its news release.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

Tina Potthoff, the company’s senior vice president of communications, told The Star that the company already employs private security and off-duty police officers to be present in some of its stores. The new team will bring the company’s retail security plan in-house, and those employed to provide security services will work for Hy-Vee full time.

The company released video Wednesday showing what retail security officers working in the stores would look like. Portrayed in the clip are security officers donning police-style attire and equipment: black vests, sidearms, tasers and body cameras.

Potthoff said the employees will be fitted with tools you would usually see on a police officer. She also said the company’s aim is to have security personnel who work the stores on a regular basis rather than a rotating group currently offered through private security services.

Rollout of the security team planned to begin in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Minnesota before working south, Potthoff said. She added that it’s safe to bet the program will be put in place for Kansas City area customers sometime in 2022.