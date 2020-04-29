Gro Hair Transplants Identifies Protocol Changes Due To Covid-19

Gro is now in four locations, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Gold Coast. In addition, online consultations are available

SYDNEY NSW, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Gro is pleased to announce that the hair transplants professionals are now operating video consultations during the Covid-19 crisis. Each customer is individually assessed, based on the answers to three questions, and a customised course of treatment is suggested. Gro is the only provider that can genuinely advise the best solution, whether that is everyday care products, the online clinic for controlling future hair loss, or non-invasive hair transplants to correct existing hair loss.

Gro CEO and co-founder Mikko Myllymaki spoke recently about their Covid-19 actions. "The health of our medical team and clients is our top priority during this time. We have implemented rigorous rules for our team while they are in and out of our clinics. In addition to adhering to the general advice from health authorities, we have a long list of additional measures to keep everyone healthy. For example, we are not using public transport to commute to work, and team members who are not required at the clinic are now working from home."

More information can be seen at https://groclinics.com.au/

"The situation" he went on to say "has helped us enhance our client experience recently in many ways. These include stopping hair loss and thickening up what you've got and growing back hair that you have already lost. We offer video consultations with our hair specialist doctors online to assist in stopping your hair loss or thicken the hair that remains. Video consultations are now available with our hair growth specialists for you if you have lost a fair bit of hair already and now want it back."

The DHI technique for hair transplants is the most refined and non-invasive procedure available, and GRO only uses certified doctors, meaning each hair is removed by the doctor and also implanted by the doctor, ensuring the client is in the safest hands.

https://youtu.be/ziarykRU7Cs

To get in touch with Gro Clinics in other locations, please visit or call them at:

(Sydney): Suite 4, Level 6/75 Crown St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011

Phone: (02) 9194 0140

(Melbourne): Suite R11/717 Bourke St, Docklands VIC 3008

Phone: (03) 9081 5868

(Brisbane): G/135 Wickham Terrace, Spring Hill QLD 4000

Phone: (07) 3147 8177

(Gold Coast): 178 Ashmore Rd, Benowa QLD 4217

Phone: 1300 787 563

