‘Grizzly Man’ at 15: Werner Herzog and the Filmmaking Team Look Back on the Doc Sensation

In 2003, Timothy Treadwell and his girlfriend, Amie Hugenard, were killed and eaten by a bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. The naturalist’s tragic end followed 13 years of living in the wilderness, where he studied animals through a quixotic style that traditional scientists deemed dangerous and irresponsible.

It also brought Werner Herzog to the masses. When “Grizzly Man” came out 15 years ago, the eccentric filmmaker was familiar to the arthouse circuit as a member of the German New Wave. His best-known work was released decades earlier, but Herzog continued cranking out idiosyncratic documentaries, mining for poetry in the natural world and humankind alike.

With Treadwell, Herzog found the ideal subject: a wild-eyed obsessive carving a unique path, fully aware that it could lead to self-destruction. The movie is a small wonder of non-fiction commentary, weaving Treadwell’s revealing home videos along with the filmmaker’s own entrancing observations about the chaos inherent to all existence. “What haunts me is that in all the faces of all the bears Treadwell filmed, I discover no kinship, no understanding, no mercy,” Herzog drones in the film’s final moments. “I see only the overwhelming indifference of nature.”

“Grizzly Man” won Herzog a new generation of fans and grossed $4.1 million at the box office. His moody, existential voiceover turned him into a celebrity and a meme overnight. But nobody saw it coming, not even Herzog himself. Here, the original team behind the project relive the fast-paced process that brought the movie to the world, and what they make of its ensuing success.

ERIK NELSON, PRODUCER: I’ll be immodest and say I was the genesis of “Grizzly Man.” I started out as a TV guy. Among my more notorious productions with Mike Darnell at Fox TV was “When Animals Attack.” One big dumb idea. Based on the success of that, when Lionsgate was coming together in 1998, they bought my company. I had a six-year contract, I’d made my bones, and I was done with my term in 2004. That’s when I turned my attention to more interesting projects. I had a relationship with the Discovery Channel, and when I read about Treadwell getting killed in October 2003, I immediately saw the potential in this story.

JEWELL PALOVAK, CO-FOUNDER OF GRIZZLY PEOPLE AND EXECUTOR OF TREADWELL’S ESTATE: Timmy always had a great story. He was a really fun, cool, enigmatic person. He was always so dedicated to his animals. When he died, it was like a punch in the gut. Erik thought that Timmy was a reality-show character. I told him I didn’t really want to do that, that Timmy’s story deserves a lot more.

KEVIN BEGGS, LIONSGATE TV CHAIRMAN: Discovery Channel had seen all this success with “Shark Week,” and they had put an RFP out to producers saying that they needed the equivalent for land-based predators. Erik found the Timothy Treadwell story and originally it was going to be a one-hour special. By the time it got to me, it was Herzog’s crazy story about this guy living with the bears and redeeming his life.

NELSON: I’d met Herzog at the Jackson Hole Wildlife Festival when I was promoting one of my “Animal Attacks” shows. We’d built a 50-foot animatronic great white shark, and I brought it to the festival and put it in the lobby, much to the consternation of every legitimate wildlife filmmaker. We did demonstrations in the lobby where I had the mechanical shark eat a whole salmon. I’m doing this demonstration and I spy someone over in the corner. It’s Werner. After I’m done, I have all this salmon residue in my hands, and I go introduce myself to him. I say, “You’d know how to get this off my hands.” Werner says, “Lemon juice and vinegar would do it.”

I invited him to come over to my office in Laurel Canyon. Who wouldn’t want to have Werner Herzog hang out in your office? We’d just have him hanging around. That’s when I was developing “Grizzly Man.”

I thought any actor worth their salt would want to work with Werner. I thought this story would be good for him and Leonardo DiCaprio, who was on the board of Treadwell’s foundation. I suggested Werner try to do this story with DiCaprio. It was DiCaprio meets giant bears — aka “The Revenant,” before its time. Werner took the material and then came back and said, “What about the documentary?”

