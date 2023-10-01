Grizzly killed after 2 people found dead in bear attack at Canadian park, officials say

Officials killed an “aggressive” grizzly bear after two people were found dead in a bear attack at an iconic national park, Canadian officials say.

Banff National Park’s dispatch center received a GPS alert “indicating a bear attack” at about 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Parks Canada said in a news release.

A Wildlife Human Attack Response Team responded to the alert, which originated from the Red Deer River Valley, within the Banff National Park, the release said. Due to the weather, the team was forced to travel to the site by ground.

They reached the site at 1 a.m. and found two dead bodies, according to officials. While searching the area, the team ran into a grizzly bear that “displayed aggressive behaviour.”

The team killed the bear “to ensure public safety,” the release said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrived at the scene several hours later and transported the bodies, officials said.

“This is a tragic incident and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” Parks Canada said.

Officials did not say if the grizzly bear was responsible for killing the two park visitors.

Banff National Park, in Alberta, is among Canada’s most popular outdoor attractions, drawing millions of visitors each year.

“Rocky Mountain peaks, turquoise glacial lakes, and adventure come together in Banff National Park - Canada’s first national park and the flagship of the nation’s park system,” the Parks Canada website said, adding that “Banff is part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

