Grizzly attacks, injures mountain biker on remote B.C. trail

LILLOOET, B.C. — A grizzly bear attacked a man who was mountain biking Sunday in a remote area of British Columbia's interior.

The Conservation Officer Service says the 58-year-old man was riding along the Castle Pass Trail north of Lillooet when he was attacked by a sow that had two cubs with her.

The service says the man's wife used bear spray on the sow and the animal left with her cubs.

It says the man has injuries to his stomach and leg, but his head was protected even though the bear bit right through his helmet.

Search and rescue crews along with an air ambulance were called for assistance by the RCMP.

The service sent in its predatory attack team on Monday, which determined the bear attacked the man in defence when it was surprised and there will be no effort to capture the mother or her cubs.

It's the second bear attack in a week in the Lillooet area, although the service says it isn't connected.

On Aug. 9, a man came out of his tent and surprised a black bear sow with her cub. He suffered injuries to an arm.

The conservation service made no effort to capture those bears after determining it was a defensive attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press