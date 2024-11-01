Grizzlies win big over struggling Bucks 122-99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and helped the Memphis Grizzlies build a 31-point second-half cushion and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-99 on Thursday night.

Santi Aldama added 19 points and nine rebounds, while Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells finished with 16 points each as the Grizzlies snapped a two-game skid. Memphis ended the night shooting 52%, including Morant going 9 for 16. Seven Grizzlies players finished in double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 37 points and 11 rebounds, connecting on 17 of 22 shots. Brook Lopez scored 12 and Bobby Portis Jr. finished with 11 points.

Milwaukee has lost four straight.

ROCKETS 108, MAVERICKS 102

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Green had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Alperen Sengun added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Houston held off a fourth-quarter Dallas rally to win.

The Rockets led by 23 points late in the third quarter before the defending Western Conference champions cut Houston’s lead to 103-100 with a minute to play.

Dillon Brooks also had 17 for the Rockets, and Tari Eason scored 15 off the bench for the Rockets, whose reserves outscored the Mavericks’ 33-21.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving scored 28, and Klay Thompson was the only other Maverick to score in double figures with 12 points.

SPURS 106, JAZZ 88

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead San Antonio to a victory over Utah.

Wembanyama also had seven assists, five steals, and five blocks, getting at least five in five categories for the second time in his career. Chris Paul added 19 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds for the Spurs.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 16 points, and John Collins added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Utah played without starting forward Lauri Markkanen who was out with back spasms.

Patty Mills made three straight 3-pointers to power a 13-0 run that gave Utah a 30-19 lead going into the second quarter. The Jazz did not trail again before halftime.

San Antonio erased a double-digit deficit twice and went ahead for good midway through the third behind a 12-0 run. Julian Champagine and Keldon Johnson combined for three baskets off steals over four possessions to cap the run and give the Spurs a 63-55 lead.

The Spurs led by 20 points in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press