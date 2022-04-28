Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota TimberwolvesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Memphis GrizzliesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $39,094,819 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $68,549,163 per win
Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Friday April 29, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!