Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (27-14) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Sunday January 9, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (9:30 pm ET)

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Game Time in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/j1gnGgvAhV – 9:34 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨

Let us know where you’re watching the gang from tonight ⬇️ – 9:33 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

First Five

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/xrfMxu8MFX – 9:18 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizz and Lakers coming up in 15 minutes.

Steven Adams had been a beast against LA this season. Not available tonight. Should be a new challenge. – 9:17 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Memphis vs the Lakers?

Graceland vs Braceland pic.twitter.com/1ZnZP6rT7s – 9:09 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

starting 5⃣ vs. @Los Angeles Lakers

〽️ @Ja Morant

〽️ @Desmond Bane

〽️ @Ziaire Williams

〽️ @Kyle Anderson

〽️ @jarenjacksonjr

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/g8NeRA3VAX – 9:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Ja Morant, who just sprinted to the visiting locker room with a gleeful expression on his face, is in against the Lakers tonight, as is Desmond Bane who was also a game time decision. With Steven Adams out, it’s small on small, although Davis healthy would make it more fun. pic.twitter.com/FJwpDmAyR8 – 9:08 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Doing what he does. pic.twitter.com/DT9bXbXJPN – 9:07 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis warming up with a bulky brace on his left knee. He sprained the MCL in his left knee just more than three weeks ago in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BD8rj4UclB – 9:07 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Big news for the Grizzlies that Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson will all play and start. Today’s game in LA will be a good one. Each player started the last meeting, too. Grizz have won two of the three meetings vs. the Lakers. Both teams on winning streaks. 🔥 let’s go – 9:05 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Grizzlies say Morant, Anderson and Bane have been upgraded to ACTIVE and will start versus the Lakers. – 9:01 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers are going to start the same way as the last game: LeBron, Russ, Stanley, Avery and Malik. – 9:01 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Great news Laker Fans, Anthony Davis out here shooting around… pic.twitter.com/lOSI2NgYBT – 9:01 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

AD working out with brace on left knee pic.twitter.com/ROKq19yzIj – 9:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis out on the court, shooting with a knee brace. He was jumping rope a little earlier. pic.twitter.com/xmfdeCojoV – 8:55 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Legacy 🐍♾ pic.twitter.com/Yhh7QjY2jl – 8:44 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Sunday Night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0koTq8QBEh – 8:23 PM

Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That’s it for pregame. @bsmart21 is on the account tonight! I (@PAKA_FLOCKA) will be back for the postgame availability.

Enjoy Grizz Nation. Let’s see if the Grizzlies can set the winning streak to a franchise-record 9 games. pic.twitter.com/DMznixupx1 – 8:12 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on gameplan for LeBron’s shift to the 5: This shift from a perimeter player to this speaks to his legend status, and they’ve talked a lot about it. They want to stay in front of him and negate him. Describes LeBron as someone that’s hard to stop – 8:11 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on gameplanning around playoff positioning: They’re trying to piece everything together game by game, and it’s important because it’s a conference rival, and they’re always excited to play the Lakers – 8:10 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Brad Jones said he doesn’t have an update on Dillon Brooks other than that he will be “out for a period of time”. – 8:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on the update on Dillon Brooks being out 3-5 weeks: He’s unsure how long he’ll be out, but he hopes it’s quick since he’s a huge part of their team – 8:09 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson all are game-time decisions, according to acting coach Brad Jones. Each player will go through warmups before a decision is made. – 8:09 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Ja Morant remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game, though Grizzlies assistant Brad Jones (filling in for Taylor Jenkins) said MEM was hopeful Morant would be good to go. Bane and Anderson are also game time calls. Typical starters Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks are out. – 8:08 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones on what he’s noticed in the Lakers’ low turnover numbers recently: They’re sharing the ball more, and they’re getting out in transition. Team defense needs to be solid, and they need to help to cause turnovers. They need to get out in transition – 8:08 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Acting Head Coach Brad Jones said it will be a “wait and see” for Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane and Ja

Morant. They will go through their pregame workout and will be a game-time decision. – 8:08 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Grizz acting coach Brad Jones, while Taylor Jenkins is out with COVID protocols, says Ja Morant (thigh) remains a gametime decision tonight. “As a guy who has to coach against LeBron [James], I hope he does [play],” Jones said. Morant already has two 40-pt games vs LAL this year – 8:07 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant is a game-time decision, per acting HC Brad Jones. So are Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson. – 8:06 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brad Jones is here. On Ja Morant’s performances against the Lakers this season: “he’s a player that loves playing in the spotlight and loves playing against the greatest.” says he loves to challenge himself and has the ability to rise up to those moments – 8:05 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

What’s up, everyone? 2nd half of the LA back-to-back is on, as the Grizzlies take on the Lakers at 8:30 CST! @PAKA_FLOCKA here for Acting HC Brad Jones’ pregame availability – 7:59 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He’s critical to everything that we do defensively.” – 7:51 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel on the LeBron-at-5 groups defensively, noting a benefit: “Doing a lot of double teaming of elite guards … more speed to scramble around the perimeter. A lot of areas we still need to improve upon, but the speed of that (group) can be beneficial.” – 7:49 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies F Dillon Brooks left ankle injury that will sideline him for weeks: shorturl.at/htvO3 – 6:01 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Pete Pranica @PetePranica

Interesting statistical oddity: Taylor Jenkins has a 99-87 record as coach. If Grizzlies win tonight, he hits 100, but won’t actually have coached in that game. Wins by acting head coaches go to the head coach (i.e. the Grizz win at CLE). – 5:22 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Losing Dillon Brooks for a long period of time is tough, but the Grizzlies have put themselves in a manageable situation. They have the 2nd easiest remaining strength of schedule in the Western Conference and have a five-game cushion between themselves and the fifth seed. – 5:16 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: After suffering a left ankle sprain, Memphis Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks is expected to minimally miss three-to-five weeks — and could stay sidelined through the mid-February All-Star break. Brooks was injured in Memphis’ victory over the Clippers on Saturday. – 5:02 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Should Ja Morant be an All-Star this season?

@Zach Lowe tells @EvCoRadio & @Amin Elhassan why he’s a “stone- cold lock” #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Kxu3qABdIF – 4:53 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Homestand finale 🌴🆚🐻

⏰: 6:30 p.m. PT

📺: @SpectrumSN

📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW

#LakeShow x @socios

nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:30 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Beautiful Day in LA ☀️ – 4:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

big ups on that #1 seed @Titans 👏 – 4:27 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Some interesting things to look for ahead of this Lakers-Grizzlies game tonight.

1) Lakers are 5-0 with LeBron James at center. They didn’t play James at center in the last meeting vs the Grizzlies because of the Steven Adams factor, but he’s out today. Wonder if they go small. – 4:15 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Memphis Grizzlies list Ja Morant as questionable for tonight’s game against the Lakers because of left thigh soreness. Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) & Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain) are both out. – 4:01 PM

