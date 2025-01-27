Grizzlies vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Memphis Grizzlies play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,516,345 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $6,378,024 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Home Radio: 880 ESPN New York
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
