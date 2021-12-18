Grizzlies vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-11) play against the Sacramento Kings (17-17) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @Buddy Hield

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Chimezie Metu

👑 @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/DPM4Jkdb5V – 10:05 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings assistant coach Mike Longabardi appears to be another member of the staff away during the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the team – 10:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta warming up. There is an excellent chance that he makes his NBA debut tonight and becomes the first player from Portugal 🇵🇹 to play in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/EVQsPIqwUM – 10:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

First look at new Kings guard Justin Robinson … pic.twitter.com/1txvOnvPQe – 9:59 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Over/under 19.5 shots for Buddy Hield tonight? – 9:57 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings starters tonight:

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Buddy Hield

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Chimezie Metu

C – Tristan Thompson – 9:49 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

starters vs. @Sacramento Kings

🔒 @Tyus Jones

🦹‍♂️ @Dillon Brooks

🪣 @Desmond Bane

🦄 @jarenjacksonjr

🥝 @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/E4O0UidRU8 – 9:46 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Grizzlies:

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Buddy Hield

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Chimezie Metu

C – Tristan Thompson – 9:30 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 12/17:

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Buddy Hield

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Chimezie Metu

C – Tristan Thompson – 9:30 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Crazy to think @momoragan thinks her pants are better than mine.

I’ll be making a cameo on @NBCSKings for Kings Pre/Postgame LIVE tonight for Kings-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/QrFgKmvMwn – 9:30 PM

Story continues

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings assistant coach Doug Christie on the health of his team during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, missing 7 players for tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies & what the past two days have been like.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/3IFXz3PHrH pic.twitter.com/V4DPU7V0QE – 9:28 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Cleaning up a previous tweet:

Kings fill-in coach Doug Christie will also wear his Tupac Shakur socks for the second straight game tonight, after winning in his coaching debut on Wednesday – 9:25 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Justin Robinson will wear jersey No. 9 with the Kings – 9:08 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Hearing Justin Robinson will be available for the Kings tonight, fresh off signing his 10 day contract with Sacramento. – 9:05 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

yo yo yo – 8:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Sacramento Kings announced they have signed Justin Robinson to a 10 Day contract via the hardship. – 8:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings officially sign Justin Robinson: pic.twitter.com/OA1pg7V9NN – 8:51 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Sacramento Kings have signed Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/RgYJO9WIeL – 8:51 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

The Kings make it official. They have signed Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/zsQ0QtJbYt – 8:51 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings have officially signed Justin Robinson to a 10 day contract, formerly of Virginia Tech who spent time with the Wizards and Bucks before that. – 8:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns upcoming 11-game stretch in 21 days:

Sun: #Hornets

Tue: at #Lakers

Thu: #Thunder

#XMas: #Warriors

Dec. 27: #Grizzlies

Dec. 29: #Thunder

#NYE: at #Celtics

Jan. 2: at #Hornets

Jan. 4: at #Pelicans

Jan. 6: #Clippers

Jan. 8: #Heat

W-L Prediction? https://t.co/wkbyA4BMuz pic.twitter.com/mAiCvWEvOE – 8:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is a perfect example of identifying how improvement points – in light of his playmaking. DB understands it’s something he has to do, they’ve talked about this responsibilities (scoring/defense) since he got here. Playmaking is “icing on the cake” for DB – 8:44 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins said him and the staff have had daily contact with Ja Morant. Ja is doing great and in great spirits.

“Hopefully we are back with him this weekend…”

-Jenkins – 8:42 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

The Kings are getting crushed by Covid right now, but Fitz makes a good point for the Kings-Warriors game Monday: The Warriors have some things planned for Steph to honor the three-point record once the team is back home. – 8:42 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling great from an injury and illness standpoint and that they hope is for him to rejoin the team this weekend. – 8:42 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins wishes he could go in-depth on how each person has led, and he’s proud of the collective leadership on display recently — Tyus as PG, Dillon’s tenacity, Jaren’s vocal leadership, Adams/Kyle’s vet presence, Bane’s work ethic, everyone having a touch of leadership – 8:39 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings are somehow guaranteed to win this game right? – 8:38 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

Things are just weird tonight. Doug Christie says both Haliburton and Metu are playing and starting in his pregame presser. Then we come to Memphis’ presser and there isn’t a soul in the room from the Grizzlies 5 minutes after it was supposed to begin. pic.twitter.com/sSokkCuCXW – 8:34 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Starters tonight for Sacramento: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu and Tristan Thompson – 8:27 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

“Adversity is a good thing because we learn a lot about ourselves,” – Kings replacement coach Doug Christie on being without 7 players tonight, 6 due to COVID-19 protocols and facing the Grizzlies. – 8:27 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says Alvin Gentry is in good spirits. Gentry FaceTimed with the team again today. Christie said he couldn’t comment when asked if other members of the coaching staff will be out tonight vs. the Grizzlies. – 8:26 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

“It’s going to be difficult… Let’s face it… No one is making excuses for us. We are going to play hard… Expectation is that the Sacramento Kings gets after it when they are on the floor…”

-Sacramento Kings Acting Head Coach Doug Christie on tonight’s game – 8:25 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Doug Christie called the whirlwind of the last few days for the Kings “the craziest gumbo that you ever want to taste.”

That’s one way to put it. – 8:24 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Haliburton, Hield, Barnes, Metu and Thompson will start tonight for Kings. – 8:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Kings have 8 players available tonight.

Acting coach Doug Chrsitie says: “We got a few players. But, let’s face it, it’s going to be difficult.” – 8:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Jahmi’us Ramsey, Robert Woodard and Neemias Queta are all here and ready to play.

“You’re probably going to see everybody that’s over there.” -Christie – 8:19 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Doug Christie says Tyrese Haliburton will play and Chimezie Metu will play – both will start with Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. – 8:18 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Neemias Queta will be active for the Sacramento Kings tonight. – 8:18 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says he will start Haliburton, Hield, Barnes, Metu and Thompson. – 8:18 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says Tyrese Haliburton will play tonight. – 8:18 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Chimezie Metu is on the floor getting shots up right now. He was listed as questionable with left knee soreness. – 8:05 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?

The first 10 @golden1cu members to stop by the Louder Together Booth at Sec. 120 before tonight’s game will get an exclusive “Anthem Flag” experience! pic.twitter.com/8MdmSLfWZr – 8:00 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

🗣BOW, BOW, BOW! The Bahamian King turns 29 today 🇧🇸👑

Here are the best @Buddy Hield 3-pointers at home this season to celebrate his birthday! pic.twitter.com/oVKIxl6nSp – 7:49 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Chimezie Metu are still questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 7:34 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings rookie Davion Mitchell (COVID health and safety protocols) has been officially ruled out tonight. – 6:36 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

I’m told at this point acting Kings coach Doug Christie is still available for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 6:29 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Source confirms Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 6:06 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Doug Christie when the Kings ask him to suit up as player-coach tonight vs. the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/GxJirOSqKw – 5:57 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Davion Mitchell (health and safety protocols) is still listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Woj reported Mitchell has been ruled out, but I haven’t been able to confirm that at this point. – 5:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

If I’m the Memphis Grizzlies, I’m calling the NBA demanding that they cancel the game tonight in Sacramento. Kings certainly don’t want to play it, but the Grizzlies are risking exposure to their roster. Six players out for Kings in health and safety, but also a lot of staff. – 5:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It was reported earlier that the Sacramento Kings were close to adding Justin Robinson to a 10 Day contract via hardship. Have to imagine that happens fairly shortly here. – 4:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kings have to be getting close to not having enough available players to play tonight. – 4:53 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sacramento guard Davion Mitchell has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 4:52 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

All hands on deck tonight for the Kings. No expectations for tonight’s game other than whoever plays, plays hard. – 4:42 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

No changes in the latest Kings injury report. – 4:34 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

9 NBA teams, by my count, have at least three players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Lakers (6 players)

Knicks (5)

Bucks (4)

Magic (4)

Celtics (4)

Kings (5)

Bulls (8)

Nets (7)

Nuggets (3)

(Current as of 4:05pm) – 4:06 PM