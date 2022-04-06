Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Utah Jazz
    Utah Jazz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) play against the Utah Jazz (32-32) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 5, Utah Jazz 13 (Q1 07:43)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
make that extra pass ✅ pic.twitter.com/GBzv4DKrFE9:18 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Two bogey triples in the opening minutes 🤑 pic.twitter.com/IWVvIVMZOf9:17 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jazz getting too comfy early from that 3-pt line – 9:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
9-3 start from the Jazz with threes from Conley and Bogdanovic. Memphis calls a quick timeout – 9:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Poor defensive communication/positioning early for Memphis leads to a quick timeout from Taylor Jenkins. 9-3 Utah early. – 9:14 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
no thoughts, just 3-pointers – 9:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout Memphis. Jazz up 9-3. Grizzlies look a step behind their usual energy level in the early minutes. – 9:14 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S HOOOOP.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/DjZOqZsONk9:09 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jazz Bear is a good mascot. – 9:07 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax back with you for Grizzlies-Jazz. Here’s my keys to the game –
1. Get Desmond Bane going early – take advantage of the Jazz’s perimeter size issues.
2. Get Rudy Gobert on an island. Gobert thrives within team scheme. Try to force him to defend 1 on 1 – 9:03 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏔 Mike
🕷Don
🍽 Royce
👟 Bojan
🔮 Rudy
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/CyxF4xdjNh9:01 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE vs. @Utah Jazz
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGEn pic.twitter.com/oEYSbyKpgh8:58 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder strongly contested that narrative that Donovan Mitchell isn’t looking to pass the ball to Rudy Gobert before the @Utah Jazz hosted the @Memphis Grizzlies.
#TakeNote
kslsports.com/?p=4835598:58 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. the Grizzlies, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder attacked a pair of narratives — about a lack of clutchness, and Donovan Mitchell not passing to Rudy Gobert — that he perceives as unfair criticisms of how his team plays. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…8:57 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the vibes travel 〽️
peep @Ja Morant 😂 pic.twitter.com/JxAFCHmlZR8:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
oh yeah we lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EOR1Hu8Tpt8:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Before the game, Quin Snyder had a 19-minute, 3,058 word message for reporters, sharing his displeasure about 2 narratives around the team — that Mitchell doesn’t pass to Gobert enough, and that Utah loses 4th quarter leads.
We’ll have a story with those remarks for you shortly. – 8:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
It’s been a minute……
Grizz twitter hit that RT if you’re tapped in tonight. pic.twitter.com/vYBApmEf6E8:43 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Coming to the game?
Stop by the @jazzteamstore and get the limited edition Utah Jazz x @Jordan Clarkson collection! pic.twitter.com/evzel1AImo8:36 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tick. pic.twitter.com/N2CIVwD6ND8:35 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Dok rocking his old Kansas jersey tonight after the Jayhawks won the national championship last night pic.twitter.com/AvblsNB8ke8:30 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hometown looks 👀
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/XATcG5XbOB8:17 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
OL starting to shake out a bit at Utah spring practice w/Nick Ford and Bam Olaseni gone.
Braeden Daniels working exclusively at LT, per Kyle Whittingham, who says Daniels is as versatile as Ford.
Michael Mokofisi in the mix at RG, where Sataoa Luamea started the final 13 games. – 8:17 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that hand is still hot 🔥
@De’Anthony Melton | @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/0R3cMt0rIp8:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
drop the 👍 if you’re ready to see the gang back in action. pic.twitter.com/Gk1HnjfmwQ8:00 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
4 games left in the regular season. Let’s talk about it 🎤
Jazz Pregame on @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/xdYHZPj4ms7:59 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder opened tonight’s @Utah Jazz pregame media session by addressing the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert passing controversy, and the blown double-digit leads.
Story coming @kslsports soon. – 7:48 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
You absolutely HAVE to listen to the @Utah Jazz pregame show on the @ZoneSportsNet coming up at 6.
Quin Snyder addresses Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s passing controversy, plus the blown double-digit leads.
kslsports.com/thezonefm/7:44 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that he focuses on what the Grizzlies road map to success will be more than anything as the playoffs approach. – 7:42 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins is confident in Desmond Bane as a creator offensively for others as the playoffs approach, as well as the team overall keeping the ball moving. – 7:41 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that Ziaire Williams has been a pro since day one, but he is noticing that Ziaire is balancing life outside of school better as the season goes on. He specifically mentioned his work with nutrition and in the weightroom. – 7:39 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that the last time Memphis was in Utah (when there was a players meeting) the message was to get off the roller coaster and own up on what they were not doing well. – 7:36 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins is here. He says that the attention to detail that you must apply to playing the Utah Jazz is great preparation for the postseason. Jenkins called Utah an “elite” pick and roll team that is very good at moving the ball. – 7:35 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Quin Snyder started his pregame press conference with a 7-minute monologue essentially blasting the reporting on Utah’s blown leads and attempts to “drive a wedge” between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. – 7:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax with you for the duration tonight – pregame and postgame media, with some live Tweeting of Grizzlies-Jazz and a Game Recap in between. Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will be with us shortly. – 7:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
layers are important 🦄💧 pic.twitter.com/4ovSXrwCT37:29 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA’s highest post-All-Star Break Net Rating:
1. Jaren Jackson Jr: +18.5
2. Jayson Tatum: +17.4
3. Deuce McBride: +17.2 – 7:22 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 59 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the @Utah Jazz and how the loss of @Joe Ingles could be impacting the team.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #UtahJazz pic.twitter.com/8M2MPFlepe7:07 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
moncler. high fashion. pic.twitter.com/JDUvu87pCr6:58 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Royce O’Neale to earn All-Defensive Team honors.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/51xWYsShhF5:56 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Jordan Clarkson to earn Sixth Man of the Year honors.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/dIR1ACx4TQ5:55 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Donovan Mitchell to earn All-NBA honors.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Y9Q6FzJFfe5:54 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Rudy Gobert to earn DPOY and All-NBA honors.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/yRncXaB1VP5:54 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: “My tendency is to be hands off,” new University of Memphis president Bill Hardgrave said. How will that dynamic influence the major decisions facing Tiger athletics, immediately and in the long term?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c…4:29 PM

Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Currently, HS athletes in Alaska, California, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, New York, and New Jersey can enter into #NIL deals.
Surprisingly, states like Florida and Texas, with so much talent, deny HS athletes rights they should be able to enjoy. – 3:44 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| Ever wonder what Spida does on his day off? ⤵️
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank3:40 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Kansas beating North Carolina, setting up the final week of the playoff race, more award talk, Jazz drama, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/3w2Zak…3:38 PM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.