Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) play against the Utah Jazz (32-32) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 5, Utah Jazz 13 (Q1 07:43)

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Jazz getting too comfy early from that 3-pt line – 9:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

9-3 start from the Jazz with threes from Conley and Bogdanovic. Memphis calls a quick timeout – 9:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Poor defensive communication/positioning early for Memphis leads to a quick timeout from Taylor Jenkins. 9-3 Utah early. – 9:14 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Timeout Memphis. Jazz up 9-3. Grizzlies look a step behind their usual energy level in the early minutes. – 9:14 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jazz Bear is a good mascot. – 9:07 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Hello friends. @JoeMullinax back with you for Grizzlies-Jazz. Here’s my keys to the game –

1. Get Desmond Bane going early – take advantage of the Jazz’s perimeter size issues.

2. Get Rudy Gobert on an island. Gobert thrives within team scheme. Try to force him to defend 1 on 1 – 9:03 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder strongly contested that narrative that Donovan Mitchell isn't looking to pass the ball to Rudy Gobert before the Utah Jazz hosted the Memphis Grizzlies.

#TakeNote

kslsports.com/?p=483559 – 8:58 PM

Story continues

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Ahead of Tuesday's game vs. the Grizzlies, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder attacked a pair of narratives — about a lack of clutchness, and Donovan Mitchell not passing to Rudy Gobert — that he perceives as unfair criticisms of how his team plays.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Before the game, Quin Snyder had a 19-minute, 3,058 word message for reporters, sharing his displeasure about 2 narratives around the team — that Mitchell doesn't pass to Gobert enough, and that Utah loses 4th quarter leads.

We'll have a story with those remarks for you shortly.

We’ll have a story with those remarks for you shortly. – 8:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Dok rocking his old Kansas jersey tonight after the Jayhawks won the national championship last night pic.twitter.com/AvblsNB8ke – 8:30 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder opened tonight's Utah Jazz pregame media session by addressing the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert passing controversy, and the blown double-digit leads.

Story coming soon.

Story coming @kslsports soon. – 7:48 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

You absolutely HAVE to listen to the @Utah Jazz pregame show on the @ZoneSportsNet coming up at 6.

Quin Snyder addresses Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s passing controversy, plus the blown double-digit leads.

kslsports.com/thezonefm/ – 7:44 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins says that he focuses on what the Grizzlies road map to success will be more than anything as the playoffs approach. – 7:42 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins is confident in Desmond Bane as a creator offensively for others as the playoffs approach, as well as the team overall keeping the ball moving. – 7:41 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins says that Ziaire Williams has been a pro since day one, but he is noticing that Ziaire is balancing life outside of school better as the season goes on. He specifically mentioned his work with nutrition and in the weightroom. – 7:39 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins says that the last time Memphis was in Utah (when there was a players meeting) the message was to get off the roller coaster and own up on what they were not doing well. – 7:36 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Coach Jenkins is here. He says that the attention to detail that you must apply to playing the Utah Jazz is great preparation for the postseason. Jenkins called Utah an “elite” pick and roll team that is very good at moving the ball. – 7:35 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Quin Snyder started his pregame press conference with a 7-minute monologue essentially blasting the reporting on Utah’s blown leads and attempts to “drive a wedge” between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. – 7:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Hello friends. @JoeMullinax with you for the duration tonight – pregame and postgame media, with some live Tweeting of Grizzlies-Jazz and a Game Recap in between. Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will be with us shortly.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

NBA’s highest post-All-Star Break Net Rating:

1. Jaren Jackson Jr: +18.5

2. Jayson Tatum: +17.4

3. Deuce McBride: +17.2 – 7:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Royce O'Neale to earn All-Defensive Team honors.

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/51xWYsShhF – 5:56 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Jordan Clarkson to earn Sixth Man of the Year honors.

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/dIR1ACx4TQ – 5:55 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Donovan Mitchell to earn All-NBA honors.

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Y9Q6FzJFfe – 5:54 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Rudy Gobert to earn DPOY and All-NBA honors.

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/yRncXaB1VP – 5:54 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with Chris Vernon on Kansas beating North Carolina, setting up the final week of the playoff race, more award talk, Jazz drama, and more.