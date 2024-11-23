Grizzlies vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $18,967,144 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $24,049,883 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 23, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Chicago Sports Network
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Grizzlies vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest