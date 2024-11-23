Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $18,967,144 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $24,049,883 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Chicago Sports Network

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Grizzlies vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest