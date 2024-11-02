Grizzlies vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $56,707,242 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $185,679,672 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Grizzlies vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest