Grizzlies vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $56,707,242 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $185,679,672 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

