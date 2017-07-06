Grizzlies say they will retire Zach Randolph's No. 50

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to retire the No. 50 jersey worn by Zach Randolph, who is leaving the team after eight seasons to sign with the Sacramento Kings.

In a tweet on the Grizzlies' official account , majority owner Robert Pera says that No. 50 ''will never be worn by another member of the Memphis Grizzlies.'' Pera also thanks Randolph for helping ''turn a lottery team into a perennial playoff contender'' and helping ''make a basketball team a model of community service.''

Randolph, a free agent, is joining former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger at Sacramento. He agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal.

Randolph, who helped Memphis earn seven straight playoff appearances , will become the first player to have his number retired by the Grizzlies.

