Grizzlies say they will retire Zach Randolph's No. 50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to retire the No. 50 jersey worn by Zach Randolph, who is leaving the team after eight seasons to sign with the Sacramento Kings.
In a tweet on the Grizzlies' official account , majority owner Robert Pera says that No. 50 ''will never be worn by another member of the Memphis Grizzlies.'' Pera also thanks Randolph for helping ''turn a lottery team into a perennial playoff contender'' and helping ''make a basketball team a model of community service.''
Randolph, a free agent, is joining former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger at Sacramento. He agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal.
Randolph, who helped Memphis earn seven straight playoff appearances , will become the first player to have his number retired by the Grizzlies.
