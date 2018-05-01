Grizzlies hire J.B. Bickerstaff as next head coach

Memphis has its next head coach.

J.B. Bickerstaff will stay on as the Grizzlies' coach, the team announced Tuesday. Reports last week said he had agreed to a three-year contract.

Bickerstaff served as Memphis' interim coach for most of the season, leading the team for the final 63 games and posting a 15-48 record. He replaced David Fizdale, who was fired on Nov. 27 after a 7-12 start to the 2017-18 campaign.

"J.B. did an admirable job as interim head coach last season in what was a challenging set of circumstances," general manager Chris Wallace said in a release. "J.B. has connected with our players and earned their respect throughout his time in Memphis, and we have been pleased with his role in developing our young players. We are excited to see him coach with a full offseason and a healthy roster next season."

Bickerstaff, 39, previously served as an assistant coach for the Rockets for 11 seasons before replacing Kevin McHale as interim coach in 2015. Bickerstaff went 37-34 that season and helped Houston reach the playoffs.