The Grizzlies can help Memphis heal from Tyre Nichols' death. It won't be easy | Opinion

Mark Giannotto, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·5 min read

Ja Morant was squatting on the court when the first Memphis Grizzlies win in 11 days was finally over, and Jaren Jackson Jr. bent over to embrace him.

Of all the images and actions that made clear Sunday was not a normal home game at FedExForum, this felt like an especially important one. Here were the two faces of this franchise physically and emotionally spent, just like the city they represent.

"We needed it, Morant said simply, and of course he was talking about more than the 19-point comeback he and Jackson had just spearheaded against the Indiana Pacers.

But there is no neat and easy way to discuss all this, to connect a sporting event or an NBA team to the disgusting and disturbing way in which Tyre Nichols was killed at the hands of Memphis police officers earlier this month. The end of the Grizzlies’ five-game losing streak is not going to change how Nichols’ life ended, nor is it going to change the systemic issues of police brutality that surfaced yet again.

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest sports news and stories sent to your inbox

MORE COVERAGE: Sixth Memphis police officer relieved of duty over fatal traffic stop of Tyre Nichols

'YOU WERE FAILED THAT NIGHT': Penny Hardaway offers apology to Tyre Nichols

To suggest otherwise would ignore reality at the moment. It would diminish the trauma these past few weeks, and particularly the past few days, have caused for so many.

As the Grizzlies took the court, protests were happening across the city for a third straight day. A moment of silence for Nichols punctuated a somber pregame scene. The coaches and players were still grappling with what they saw in that video – "I couldn’t even make it through," Morant admitted – and what their responsibility is moving forward.

They were just like so many of us trying to sift through something like this happening where we live. And yet they are also nothing like us, thanks to what they can do on a basketball court, and perhaps that’s why I refuse to dismiss the power of sports as a mere cliché in this moment.

There are certainly far more serious problems Memphis must confront than whether the Grizzlies win or lose basketball games from here on out. They can not become a distraction in the traditional sense. Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke eloquently about this before and after Sunday’s 112-100 victory, about how he struggled to focus on his job, about how "we can’t let this just be an afterthought in two weeks or a month."

But the Grizzlies, be it through Morant or Jackson or simply the spotlight that comes from being one of the NBA’s best young teams, are a vehicle through which people can see this city at its best. They have been since arriving here as our first major professional franchise. There is no greater melting pot in Memphis these days than a Grizzlies game at FedExForum, and maybe no greater joy than watching them rise up into a bona fide contender.

Jan 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) shoots for three during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) shoots for three during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Harnessing that, for healing and for hope and for meaningful action, is now part of the mission, however hard that may be so soon after such a devastating tragedy for the city.

"When there’s stuff going on outside of basketball, basketball is kind of the furthest thing from your mind. It might be bad to say, but it’s kind of the truth," guard Tyus Jones said. "There’s bigger things than basketball in the world going on, especially here in Memphis. It’s hard not to have your mind elsewhere. ... We’re trying to be a light for the city of Memphis. We know a lot of people look at the Grizzlies.”

You could sense the weight of all that when Sunday’s game started.

So much has suddenly been swirling around these players. They’re down two starters due to injury (Desmond Bane and Steven Adams). They’re about to inject a new veteran into the mix (Danny Green). They’ve had to digest the ramifications of their first extended losing streak, and that Shannon Sharpe nonsense, and a Jackson-related conspiracy theory, and the anguish of watching a young Black man from their city die at the hands of the people sworn to protect him.

Simply returning home couldn’t fix everything immediately. Their problems, much like the problems highlighted by Nichols’ death, do not involve a straightforward solution.

But eventually, once the second half arrived, the Grizzlies started to look like themselves again. Morant and Jackson were electric together, willing their teammates during an incredible third-quarter surge.

Morant never left the game after halftime, jawing with the Pacers and finishing with his second-straight triple-double. Jackson logged a season-high 38 minutes. This was, maybe more than any other stat, indicative of how desperately the Grizzlies needed this.

For themselves and for their losing streak, of course. But also for the city, and for so much more.

So yes, Jenkins called Sunday one of the best wins of the season. But he also said this about Nichols: “He’s going to be in my heart forever, and I’ve never met him.”

It was a particularly poignant thought to close a postgame news conference, one in which we can all aspire.

You can reach Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @mgiannotto.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies want to help city heal after Tyre Nichols' death

Latest Stories

  • Ja Morant with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers

    Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers, 01/29/2023

  • Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers

    For the second time this month, an argument involving the Grizzlies led to a fan - this time Ja Morant's friend - being escorted off the court.

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Canada's Cyle Larin has dream debut in Spain, scores winner for Real Valladolid

    VALLADOLID, Spain — Canadian forward Cyle Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. Larin acrobatically knocked in a cross from Venezuelan Darwin Machis to beat Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the far post before 19,657 fans at Valladolid's Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The victory moved Valladolid (6-11-2) out of the relegation zone into 16th place in Spain's 20-team top tier. Val

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Sports world reacts to death of Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull

    Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks through the 1960s before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972 before a brief return to the NHL in 1979. Here are some reactions to Hull's death from the world of sports: --- "He helped grow the league to where it is today, and bringing in those four teams from the World Hockey (Association) in 1979 and the continued expansion after that," said curren

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Expansion Vancouver FC to play CPL home opener against Cavalry FC on May 7

    TORONTO — Expansion Vancouver FC will open with three games on the road before hosting Cavalry FC on May 7 in its Canadian Premier League home opener. Vancouver will play its home games at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre. The league announced the full schedule for its fifth season on Monday. It had previously unveiled the fixtures for its opening weekend. Vancouver will visit B.C. rival Pacific FC on April 14 before playing at York United FC on April 22 and HFX Wanderers F

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso