Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke out for season with left Achilles tear

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke had to be helped off the court on Friday night after he sustained what appeared to be a non-contact left leg injury after shooting a free throw. Saturday, his agent told ESPN Clarke's injury was a season-ending Achilles tear.

Clarke's fourth professional season saw an average of 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 65 percent shooting.

The 26-year-old's injury occurred just before the end of the first quarter of a loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, after he missed a free throw and took a step back with his left leg. After planting his leg behind him, Clarke recoiled and yelled out in pain. He had to be helped off the court and into the locker room without putting any weight on his leg.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is out for the season. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The news of his absence comes after a statement from the Grizzlies announced that All-Star guard Ja Morant would be suspended for two games ahead of the team's road trip to face the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

This story will be updated