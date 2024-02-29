Grizzlies face the Trail Blazers on 3-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (15-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-39, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Grizzlies take on Portland.

The Grizzlies have gone 13-26 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is ninth in the league averaging 13.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.6% from deep. Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the team averaging 1.9 makes while shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers are 6-32 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 116.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies average 106.4 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 116.3 the Trail Blazers allow. The Grizzlies average 107.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 112.7 the Grizzlies give up.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Trail Blazers 112-100 in their last meeting on Nov. 6. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 30 points, and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 22.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Grant is averaging 21.7 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.7 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 102.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 102.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (back), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), John Konchar: out (thumb), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Luke Kennard: out (illness).

Story continues

Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton: day to day (hand), Moses Brown: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Scoot Henderson: out (abductor), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press