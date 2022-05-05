Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors for flagrant foul on Gary Payton II

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks in Game 3 of their playoff series due to a flagrant foul-2 from Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Thursday.

Brooks will be suspended one game without pay after "having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury to Payton," the league's statement said.

Brooks fouled Payton and was ejected with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter during Tuesday's game. Payton is out at least two weeks due to a fractured elbow. Coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green were among those from the Warriors side who voiced their frustrations about the foul.

Game 3 tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dillon Brooks (24) commits a flagrant foul on Gary Payton II (0) during Game 2.

GRIZZLIES: With Ja, Memphis on verge of cracking Golden State's code

WARRIORS: Draymond "authentic, unfiltered," but that's not always best

Ziaire Williams started the second half on Tuesday night and is expected to start in place of Brooks. Williams made four 3-pointers and gave the Grizzlies a big boost in 28 minutes as Memphis won 106-101 to even the series at 1-1. He started 31 games in the regular season. Most of that came while Brooks was out due to an ankle injury.

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @DamichaelC.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors