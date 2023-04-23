Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks ejected from Game 3 for hitting Lakers' LeBron James in groin

LOS ANGELES – Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks got ejected from Game 3 of the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff series after hitting LeBron James in the groin in the second half.

Brooks, the Grizzlies antagonist who called James “old’’ after Game 2, put an open backhand into James’ groin area as the Lakers star dribbled the ball upcourt early in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

James writhed on the court and needed a couple of minutes before getting back onto his feet. At the same time, officials reviewed the play and determined Brooks had committed a flagrant foul 2, resulting in an automatic ejection.

The sellout crowd cheered and jeered as Brooks left the floor.

Dillon Brooks has been ejected after hitting LeBron James in the groin pic.twitter.com/SPTRq6heO4 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 23, 2023

With James leading the way, the Lakers outscored the Grizzlies 35-9 in the first quarter and Brooks was of little help. He finished the half 3-for-13 from the floor and with a traveling violation that delighted the crowd.

But then came the groin strike, and with it his exit with 11:43 left in the third quarter.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James battles for position against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second quarter of Game 3.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks ejected for groin hit on Lakers' LeBron James