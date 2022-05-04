  • Oops!
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks ejected from Game 2 vs. Warriors for hard foul on Gary Payton II

Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·1 min read
Dillon Brooks' stay in Game 2 wasn't long as the Memphis Grizzlies forward was ejected for a flagrant foul-2 on Gary Payton II in the first quarter.

Brooks was winding up on a fastbreak by Payton and hit him across the head, which sent Payton to the floor with 9:08 left in the first quarter. The crowd reacted with a loud "oooooh" seeing a replay of the foul while it was being reviewed.

Payton was slow to get up and after the officials reviewed it, Brooks immediately left the Grizzlies bench before FedExForum heard the decision. It's the second game this series with a player ejected for a flagrant foul after Draymond Green was ejected in the second quarter of Game 1.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the play "dirty."

"That wasn’t physical, that was dirty," Kerr said. "Gary is at the hospital getting X-rays or somewhere back here. Draymond (Green) is getting stitches."

Green returned to the game after receiving stitches for a right eye laceration.

The Warriors later announced Payton would not return to the game.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected for this foul on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected for this foul on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Dillon Brooks ejected for foul on Gary Payton II in Warriors-Grizzles

