Grizzlies claw back from 26 down, beat Wolves in Game 3

  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, defends and forward Anthony Edwards watches during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    1/6

    Grizzlies claw back from 26 down, beat Wolves in Game 3

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, defends and forward Anthony Edwards watches during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, defends and forward Anthony Edwards watches during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    2/6

    Grizzlies claw back from 26 down, beat Wolves in Game 3

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, defends and forward Anthony Edwards watches during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant argues a call with referee Scott Twardoski during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    3/6

    Grizzlies claw back from 26 down, beat Wolves in Game 3

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant argues a call with referee Scott Twardoski during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) has his dunk attempt blocked by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    4/6

    Grizzlies claw back from 26 down, beat Wolves in Game 3

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) has his dunk attempt blocked by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    5/6

    Grizzlies claw back from 26 down, beat Wolves in Game 3

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    6/6

    Grizzlies claw back from 26 down, beat Wolves in Game 3

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, defends and forward Anthony Edwards watches during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, defends and forward Anthony Edwards watches during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant argues a call with referee Scott Twardoski during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) has his dunk attempt blocked by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Karl-Anthony Towns
    Karl-Anthony Towns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Desmond Bane made seven 3-pointers and had 26 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 on Thursday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Brandon Clarke scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half for Memphis, and Ja Morant had a quiet triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Tyus Jones hit two dagger 3-pointers against his former team down the stretch, and the Grizzlies seized back home-court advantage. They stunned a Wolves team that won Game 1 on the road 130-117, but took an ugly 124-96 loss in Game 2.

Game 4 is on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

D'Angelo Russell had 22 points and eight assists as the key driver of a third-quarter surge for the Wolves that pushed the lead back to 23 points, but he went 0 for 3 and was scoreless in the fourth. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota's other max-contract player, had another clunker with eight points.

In this compelling matchup of Western Conference rivals with similar temperaments, fast-paced offenses and young star guards in Morant and Anthony Edwards, yet another game swung wildly back and forth between the two sides before the Grizzlies flashed their moxie for the largest comeback playoff victory in franchise history.

After taking a 47-21 lead early in the second quarter with a deafening roar in the 32-year-old downtown arena as the soundtrack, the Wolves were outscored 15-0 over the final 5:45 of the second quarter by a Grizzlies team that's been grappling with the same postseason inexperience and emotional immaturity resulting in bad shot selection and foolish, avoidable fouls.

After the NBA's highest-scoring team made only 30 field goals in Game 2 to match a season low, the Wolves hit only 33 in Game 3. They went 8:34 of game time between the second and third quarters without a basket until Russell swished a 3.

Jones, who grew up in the Twin Cities and was drafted by the Timberwolves the same year as Towns, hit a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies their first lead at 86-85. Memphis never trailed again.

SMALL TOWNS

Towns only made one trip to the foul line with just six points over the final three quarters of Game 2, and after coach Chris Finch implored him to play a ''cleaner game'' the two-time All-Star center struggled again. Towns picked up his fifth foul with 9:24 left and spent much of the fourth quarter on the bench.

SAME ENERGY

The Target Center crowds came to life around midseason when Russell called the fans out for being too quiet, and these long-exasperated backers of one of the NBA's worst-performing franchises were up to the task for just the third playoff game here in the last 18 years.

The Wolves took a 12-0 lead, before Bane finally put the Grizzlies on the board with a 3, as the ''Defense!'' chants ramped up a few decibel levels and took on a deeper meaning. They could hardly do any wrong for the first 15 minutes of game time, as evidenced by Beverley's tip-in of his own miss for a 49-28 lead midway through the second quarter.

He slipped as he drove toward the lane, kept his dribble alive from a near-seated position and flung a desperate floater at the basket.

HARD SHIFT

The Grizzlies used a 23-4 run over the final 10:28 of the second quarter to make a game of this. Russell was called for a charge with 3:21 to go on his drive and banked-in layup that would've given the Wolves a 17-point lead. The challenge by Finch was for naught, and the Wolves missed three 3-pointers and a layup over the rest of the half.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson started for the Grizzlies in place of Steven Adams, who was dominated by Towns in Game 1 and played only 3 minutes in Game 2. Adams didn't leave the bench. Anderson had four points in 26 minutes. ... Jaren Jackson Jr. scored just six points and had five fouls.

Timberwolves: Edwards had 19 points and seven rebounds in 40 minutes. ... Russell went 5 for 22 from the field in the first two games. He was 9 for 21 in Game 3.

OH, DAD

Towns and Morant each had their fathers cheering them on from courtside seats again - and this time the two friends were right next to each other. Tee Morant watched through designer sunglasses beneath a black bucket hat. Karl Towns, who wore a dark blue Timberwolves hat and a black KN95 mask, at one point helped the arena hype men by tossing a couple of T-shirts into the crowd during a timeout.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p