Grizzlies center Steven Adams likely to miss postseason due to knee injury

Steven Adams reportedly won't be back in time for the playoffs. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without Steven Adams when the playoffs begin. Adams, who has been sidelined since January due to a knee injury, will reportedly miss the postseason due to the issue, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adams initially sustained the injury during the team's Jan. 23 game against the Phoenix Suns. He was ruled out for 3-5 weeks due to a PCL sprain in his right knee.

It appeared as though Adams would return close to that timeline. In early March, Adams participated in 5-on-5 drills, a sign he was close to a return. But Adams sustained a setback that required a stem-cell injection. On March 9, the Grizzlies announced Adams would be reevaluated in four weeks.

Adams was in the midst of yet another strong season prior to the injury. Through 42 games, he averaged 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He also played a big role defensively. Before the injury, the Grizzlies had the best defensive unit in the NBA. The team dropped to eighth without Adams.

This story will be updated.