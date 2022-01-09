Grizzlies beat Clippers, tie team win mark with 8th straight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even without their star point guard and their coach, the Memphis Grizzlies continued their dominant play.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Grizzlies tied a franchise record with their eighth straight win, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-108 on Saturday.

It is the fifth time in Memphis' history and first since 2015 it has won eight straight. The Grizzlies prevailed despite missing Ja Morant, who sat out due to left thigh soreness. They were also without coach Taylor Jenkins after he entered health and safety protocols.

“Our guys have stuck together. We figure it out as it goes along,” said assistant coach Brad Jones, who is handling duties in Jenkins' absence. “They believe in our system and each other. It’s really cool when players are talking about that and the coaches don’t have to.”

Memphis has also won 11 of its last 12 road games, with the only loss during that stretch coming on Dec. 23 to Golden State.

It was Jackson's 13th game with at least 20 points this season. The 6-foot-11 frontcourt player, who came into the game sixth in the NBA in blocked shots, also tied a season high with five blocks.

“One of the great things about Jaren is that he’s very versatile. Steve Adams is a big part of us, but without him; Jaren got more minutes at the 5 today," Jones said. "I really think that helps him offensively. It really causes problems for other teams. The Clippers struggled on how to handle him today.”

The Grizzlies trailed by 12 late in the first quarter and were down 44-35 with 9:11 remaining in the second on Nicolas Batum's 3-pointer. The Grizzlies outscored the Clippers 31-12 the remainder of the first half.

Jackson had 10 points in the quarter for Memphis, which had runs of 16-4 during a three-minute span midway through the quarter and 8-0 at the end of the half.

“They went on a little run at the beginning. Then we woke up,” Jackson said. “We knew what we needed to do to beat them.”

Marcus Morris Sr. had a season-high 29 points for the Clippers, who have dropped three straight and four of their last five to fall two games under .500 at 19-21. Reggie Jackson added 18.

Coach Tyron Lue said putting center on Ivica Zubac on Jackson was a tough matchup considering it was Zubac's first game back after missing the past four games due to health and safety protocols.

“We're asking him to come out to the perimeter and then the drive,” Lue said. “We tried to adjust and go small, but that hurt us on the glass. Their pace was too much. They were meeting the ball and attacking.”

The Clippers jumped out to a 32-20 lead on Morris' 3-pointer with 2:52 remaining in the first quarter. Morris scored 13 and Jackson added 10 in the first as LA led 36-28 at the end of the period.

LA trailed by 14 late in the third quarter, but scored eight straight points to get back into the game. Memphis' Killian Tillie thwarted any hopes of a comeback though with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. That started a 13-2 Grizzlies spurt to put it out of reach.

“With the lineups switching always. I agree that our effort and physicality and coming out here feeling like we’re just getting pushed around," Reggie Jackson said. "We’re going to have to get physical, we’re going to have to find ways to screen guys harder and do anything to keep guys off the offensive glass.”

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis has an NBA-best 10 double-digit comebacks this season. ... Dillon Brooks started but sustained an ankle injury during the first quarter and did not return. He scored two points in seven minutes. ... Brandon Clarke had 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds off the bench, including a dunk off Jackson's alley-oop pass to make it 62-56. ... De’Anthony Melton had a career-best 11 rebounds off the bench.

Clippers: Ivica Zubac had eight points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes. He also collected his 2,000th career rebound during the second half.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers Sunday night. Memphis is 4-3 in the second game of a back-to-back set.

Clippers: Host the Atlanta Hawks Sunday afternoon. LA is 1-5 on the back half of two-game sets.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Toronto FC quest to sign Lorenzo Insigne started with a simple list

    TORONTO — Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to th

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Oilers place forward Kailer Yamamoto in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kailer Yamamoto in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after the forward tested positive on a rapid test. Yamamoto was pulled from the Oilers' practice Friday after recording the positive result. Coach Dave Tippett said the team is awaiting further results to confirm the test. Edmonton also has superstar captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan in protocol. McDavid, Barrie and Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday pro

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by