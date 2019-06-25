Gritty surprises 7-year-old boy receiving custom prosthetic leg

Best surprise ever! (Twitter/<a href="https://twitter.com/shrinersphilly">@shrinersphilly</a>)

If Gritty hasn’t already found a way into your cold heart after his inaugural season as the NHL’s most viral and lovable mascot, this has to do it.

Caiden O’Rourke, a seven-year-old patient at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, was in need of a new prosthetic leg and wanted his favourite mascot Gritty on the design.

So, cue the best surprise ever!

Gritty surprised Caiden at the hospital, and brought a custom Flyers jersey to match his awesome new prosthetic leg. The smile on his face says it all.

Gritty is coming off winning the NHL Fan Choice award for Best Mascot last week, and should automatically be awarded the trophy for next season after this heartwarming moment.

In what happens to be a weird coincidence, today’s “Word of the Day” from Merriam-Webster dictionary just happens to be Gritty. June 25th is the perfect day, Team Gritty for life.


