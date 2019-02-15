Gritty leads Fusion's walkout in Overwatch League season opener





An icon in Philly led the Philadelphia Fusion onto the stage at Blizzard Arena on Thursday night, marking the start of the Overwatch League’s second season.

Of course, we’re talking about Gritty.

You didn't think we'd let you forget who owns the walkout game, did you? Thanks for leading the charge, @GrittyNHL! 😎 pic.twitter.com/gYi9Swta7j — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) February 15, 2019





After the squad was swept by the London Spitfire in the 2018 Grand Finals, Fusion got revenge in the rematch with a 3-1 victory. And the team was more than happy to share some of the credit with its new good luck charm.

MVG** (yeah u kno me) — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 15, 2019





Thursday was a big day for Gritty, who was also made aware of some exciting news and couldn’t help but share it with his fans.

I’M GONNA BE AN UNCLE GRITTY https://t.co/NiltoG6LIg — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 14, 2019





Mascot, hype man, internet sensation and soon-to-be uncle. Gritty does it all.

