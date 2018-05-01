Gritty Higgins stays in touch at World Snooker Championship

John Higgins stayed within striking distance of Judd Trump at the Betfred World Snooker Championships

Grit, determination and resilience have been words personified by John Higgins throughout his snooker career and the Scottish veteran demonstrated all those qualities to stay in touch with Judd Trump in the early going of his Betfred World Championship quarter-final.

In perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated last-eight clash at the Crucible Theatre, Higgins grimly hung on to trail just 5-3 in the best-of-25 contest following Tuesday afternoon’s first session, with frames nine to 16 due to be played this morning before the match concludes tonight.

Truthfully, Englishman Trump outplayed the 42-year-old – making a century and three further 50+ breaks – but from the brink of complete disaster at 4-1 down, Higgins did enough to remain within striking distance.

This is the pair’s first meeting at the Crucible since their memorable contest in the 2011 World Championship final.

Back then, a raw, exciting 21-year-old Trump had lit up the tournament with his cavalier brand of ‘naughty snooker’, while Higgins was playing at his first Worlds since returning from a six-month ban for failing to report a match-fixing approach to the authorities.

That created an atmosphere that the Bristolian described on Monday as the best he has ever experienced and has vowed to use that memory as inspiration to avenge his 18-15 defeat that day.

The world No.4 hadn’t hit his straps in the first two rounds in 2018 – nervily scraping past Crucible debutant Chris Wakelin 10-9 in round one before only really finding top gear in the final few frames of his 13-9 triumph over Ricky Walden in the last 16.

But on Tuesday afternoon he was back to strutting round the table with an air befitting his moniker as the natural successor to the great Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The players traded the opening two frames, although Trump missed a good opportunity to move 2-0 ahead by breaking down in the balls on 37, before the 28-year-old pinched frame three with a classy clearance of 58 and made a fluent ton in the next to move 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval.

Story Continues

A knock of 71 in the first frame following the 15-minute intermission saw Trump threatening to run away with the session but Higgins regrouped with a run of 74 in frame six and then did enough to take a scrappy seventh – narrowing his deficit to one.

However, Trump did end the opening exchanges on a high as a break of 77 put him 5-3 to the good overnight – a rare result that both men will likely be satisfied with.

Opportunity

Higgins hasn’t won a world title since 2011 but he appears to have a golden opportunity in his quest for number five this year, with heavily-fancied Mark Selby and Ronnie O’Sullivan suffering early exits.

That has left the Wishaw cueman – currently ranked at No.5 in the world – and world No.3 Ding Junhui as the two new bookies’ favourites.

Ding thrashed another Scot – Anthony McGill – 13-4 in the second round on Monday, with McGill describing the Chinese cueman as having ‘a technique to die for’.

And while the 27-year-old doesn’t particularly subscribe to the theory that the draw has opened up this year, he is convinced that compatriot and practice partner Higgins is now in prime position to be a five-time champion.

“I’d definitely like to see John win it and get to five,” said McGill. “People say it’s open but it’s always going to be one of a few names that are going to lift the trophy.

“Everybody can beat everybody but ultimately, whoever triumphs is going to have to win five matches and that’s going to be one of the top boys like John

“I’ve heard a few people saying that the draw has opened up now that Ronnie and Mark Selby are out but John plays Judd Trump, then he’s got to play Mark Allen or Kyren Wilson – that’s not particularly an easier match than Ronnie O’Sullivan or Mark Selby.

“Just because other players haven’t won it before, doesn’t mean the draw has opened up. All the matches are equally difficult – that’s the way I see it.”

Watch the snooker World Championship LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with Colin Murray and analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.